An American woman has gone viral on X after seeking prayers for popular Nigerian singer and pastor, Nathaniel Bassey.

In her post, which quickly went viral online, she had expressed her concern for the pastor's well-being.

American woman claims Nathaniel Bassey is sick

The woman, identified as @jennyjenny1958 on X, explained that she had observed that the Hallelujah Challenge convener appeared to be unwell.

According to her, despite this, he persevered in his duties as the convener of the challenge, but she couldn't help but worry about his health.

In her words:

"Pray for Nathaniel Bassey. It is obvious that he is sick while he is doing the Hallelujah Challenge. But he is pressing on in Victory. In Jesus Name! Amen!Thank you for all your responses in praying for Nathaniel Bassey. I just know he will appreciate his brothers and sisters in Jesus Christ holding him up in prayer as he continues Hallelujah Challenge. He is a blessing to the World."

Reactions as American woman solicits prayers for Nathaniel Bassey

Nigerians reacted to her post in the comments section.

BTengera said:

"My sister and I were concerned about his energy just yesterday, but we called it aging. We didn’t think he is sick, we just thought his energy seems lower than years back when he was younger."

Lady Global said:

"Every tongue that rises up against Nathaniel Bassey and HC team, we condemn in the name of Jesus Christ!!!! Amennnn! We rebuke you foul spirit operating through JennyJenny1958 in the mighty name of Jesus Christ. AMENNNN!"

Odejimi said:

"I don't understand why you all are insulting this person. She might be wrong in her speculation but why don't we pick the most important thing in her message which is Pray for Pastor Nath. It is very important we lift him and the team in prayers. No enchantment shall work on him."

Big Inks said:

"It's just an observation by someone, i asked my girlfriend why pst Nat looks down on weight and she said might be a fast or something. It's not always about God forbid but just pray for our leaders, not only the benefits."

Emmanuel Lwanga added:

"The truth is we no longer fight because we are strong we fight because its all the gives us purpose. I have seen people minister on empty stomachs because they don't have food but someone needs healing. The battle is the Lord's we are just humble servants."

