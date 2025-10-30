A creative make-up artist amazed viewers after skillfully turning a raw egg into a human-like face, complete with full make-up and a head tie

The viral TikTok video captured each transformation stage, from applying foundation and shaping eyebrows to fixing eyelashes and lips.

The impressive outcome left many social media users stunned, with many comments praising her unique talent

A talented lady impressed many as she transformed an egg into a beautiful face of a lady with makeup and shared the final result.

This is contained in a post that resurfaced on social media, showing the moment the makeup was applied to a raw egg from start to finish.

Lady transforms egg into human-like face

The makeup artist even tied a head wrap for the egg after the entire process, and people have flooded the comment section to praise her talent.

According to a post shared by a lady via her page, @damfelicia, on a popular social media platform, TikTok, she showcased how a normal consumable egg was given the face of a human with the help of makeup.

At the beginning of the video, the hand of the makeup artist is seen holding the egg.

Minutes into the video, she picked it up and applied foundation on it, after which she brushed its surface. When she was done, she used a makeup stick to draw the eyebrows.

After applying the eyebrows, she attached eyelashes to both eyes to make them stand out. Shortly after, she used another makeup stick to give it lips and several other features.

Woman stuns netizens as she paints human features on a raw egg. Photo source: Tiktok/damfelicia

The video also shows how she added more foundation to enhance the look, and after completing the transformation, she creatively placed a piece of fabric on it to make it appear like it was wearing a head tie.

The video of the transformation of a raw egg into a human lookalike has attracted the attention of many individuals who stormed the comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as makeup artist impresses many

Akosua wrote:

"Just like my friend Gifty."

𝒱𝒶𝓁𝑒𝓇𝒾𝑒 added:

"Even egg first me wear make up."

medomkings stressed:

"Na why egg Dey cost."

MaMa CoCo wrote:

"It looks like a friend that l know paa."

Just B.E.T added:

"U go still chop the egg after this makeup? Well I heard egg with makeup used to be sweet."

ahbinarhpinkylove stressed:

"Thank you for drawing my Bestie @ADEPA."

pink baby skates:

"This egg fine pass some girls

Sashn noted:

"E resemble Mide for bbn."

Michi said:

"Come and use me for your practicals dear."

