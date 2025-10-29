Anierobi Courage has allegedly been seen assaulting a makeup artist while they were working together on a movie set

In the viral clip, the actor was seen beating the lady, tearing her clothes, and allegedly inflicting injuries on her

Fans were outraged by his actions, sharing their thoughts on the actor and wondering if he is married

A disturbing video of Nollywood actor and director Anierobi Courage has gone viral, capturing the attention of social media users.

In the clip, the filmmaker is seen allegedly assaulting a lady, who is identified as a makeup artist. He became physical with her, dragging her to a chair and hitting her hard while others tried to intervene.

Courage is seen holding the lady by the neck, attempting to force her into the chair as people around tried to separate them.

Anierobi Courage tears makeup artist’s shirt

During the altercation, a standing fan fell onto the lady, while another, seated nearby, hurriedly stood up.

When those present at the location managed to separate the two, Courage had torn the makeup artist's shirt, exposing her bra.

Reports suggest that Courage allegedly inflicted injuries on the makeup artist before the intervention.

The cause of the altercation remains unclear, and the actor has yet to respond to the viral video.

This is not the first time a fight has broken out on a movie set. A few years ago, Nollywood actors Zubby Michael and 042 Prince were seen exchanging blows on set.

More recently, Godwin Nnadiekwe was kicked by Zubby Michael, sustaining injuries that required hospital treatment.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Anierobi's viral video

Reactions have trailed the fighting video of the actor. Many condemned the act and asked if it was part of the script of the movie. They wondered what the movie star would do to his wife if he was married, with the way he treated the makeup artist. Here are comments below:

@eniola___sarah shared:

"Na woman you beat like that? Thank God there’s enough evidence to prove this. This is a human animal. His wife for don see foolish fool for this Oloriburuku hand. Omohhh."

@aina_orosun222 stated:

"This one go dey beat him wife."

@nefertiti___000 shared:

"Wetin go make me and man fight like this? I don tear race abeg."

@jean_arena1 commented:

"Actor? What movie? And has he been arrested?"

@itzmrpete wrote:

"You say na actor, who sabi this one?"

@chyabbah_ said:

"I pity this one’s wife and kids o, coz what level of rage is this?"

@__wunmi001 reacted:

"Him wife go don see double for house if he’s beating someone’s wife and sister like this."

