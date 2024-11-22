A grandmother became the topic of discussion after a makeup artist beat up her face to give her a gorgeous look

In a video, the makeup artist shared the process she took to achieve the glam look, which made the 86-year-old grandmother excited

Many social media users were excited for her and noted that she looked beautiful as they commended the work of the makeup artist

A makeup artist, @viola_concept, decided to show off her skills as she transformed an 86-year-old grandmother and shared the process on social media.

An 86-year-old grandma displays her makeup face. Image credit: @viola_concept

Source: Instagram

She shared the elderly woman's bare face in a video before she applied the beauty products. The woman maintained concentration throughout the process.

The elderly woman anticipated her final glam look as the makeup artist gently powdered her face. After the beautician was through with her work, the grandmother smiled as she saw her lovely face

Netizens were impressed with the job of the makeup artist and how she transformed the woman's face. Some prayed to become old like her client.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to 86-year-old grandma's makeup

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to the makeup artist's work on the grandma's face below:

@goddess08:

"This is beautiful!! May we all see this age in Jesus' name."

@gracejoseph_karis:

"Tears literally gathered in my eyes. She's so adorable and looks so innocent."

@alfonzo_glam:

"I love the simplicity in the look."

@flexible_nurse:

"Granny looks so cute."

@mrsoftphotographics:

"Leave grandma alone o."

@_____dule:

"How can I like this more than once."

@pricelesspreshy:

"So I will age like this one day. God be praised. Beautiful Grandma. Her smile is contagious."

@salmatsalisugmail.com1:

"Why you no fix her eye lashes?"

Grandma displays impressive makeup transformation

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a beautiful grandma with a low haircut looked excited as she moved her body to the rhythm of the music.

Her face was bare as she showed preparedness to rock classy makeup and her expensive outfit.

She looked glamorous as she flaunted the amazing makeup she got and the accessories she wore to complement her outfit.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng