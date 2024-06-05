A makeup artist made a stunning impression in the minds of netizens after she shared one of her recent works

She transformed the face of her client who has black patches and showed off the process she followed to achieve her result

Some social media users argued that the makeup artist used a filter and it was not possible she attained a total transformation on her client

Social media users could not contain their reactions as a makeup artist flaunted the transformation she did for one of her clients.

A makeup artist displays the transformation process of one of her clients. Image credit: @raynaglam123

Source: Instagram

In a video, the makeup artist (@raynaglam123 on Instagram) showed the face of a lady with an obvious black patch that covered quite some areas on her face.

She began work as she applied a liquid substance to clean up her face before adding different shades of powder.

The lady's eyebrow was also drawn to perfection while her lips had lipstick applied on to them. She added artificial eyelashes to spice up her beauty.

Her black lace frontal hairstyle did justice to her looks but some netizens faulted the display on the video. They noted that the makeup artist used a filter which gave her job a false representation of its results.

Watch the lady's makeup video below:

Peeps react

Some social media users have reacted to the lady's makeup transformation. See some of the comments below:

@the_bags_and_luggage_shop:

"At a point, she turned on the filter... what is the point of doing makeup if you will use a filter?"

@beingmelodie:

"There's a filter. But for the most part, it's the false lash choice that's the problem. Her hooded eyes made those lashes look like canopies from an Ijebu ode party."

@_atuma:

"Maybe they should post without a filter next time. Or they don’t trust their work too?"

@reliablecars_:

"Na who you dey deceive. You use normal camera and shot in a very close range before her makeup, you put foundation come dey use filter to shoot."

@landiemensah:

"I would’ve love to see this without the filter."

@queennimi_:

"Cover face like lagbaja."

@christianazinny:

"And they will still use that foam for another person."

@jenniferadae:

"The process was hard to watch."

@lashbymobeautystore:

"Screaming too much edit."

