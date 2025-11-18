A Nigerian corps member expressed her frustration on social media after visiting her primary place of assignment

In a video, she lamented being asked to start work at 7.30 am and finish at 4 pm, despite not being a full-time staff member

Her video sparked reactions on the TikTok app, with social media users sharing similar experiences in the comments

The young lady said she was asked to start work at 7:30 am and close at 4 pm, a schedule she felt was unfair given she was not a full-time staff member.

Corps member laments at PPA

Identified as @damnitspriscy on TikTok, the lady took to the platform to share her pain, posting a video of herself in a heated discussion with school administrators.

In the video, she expressed her annoyance, stating she would not be treated like a full-time employee when she wasn't being paid equally.

In her words:

"I don't have respect, I don't have regard okay. Motigbo. I should exhaust myself cause I want please una. All because I dey serve. I almost shed tears that was how exhausted I was, I say I no fit dey resume 7:30 dey close 4:00 cause I’m not a full time staff and we are not being paid equally, man was telling bullshitt."

Reactions as corps member laments at PPA

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@Miss Grace said:

"Omo I will tell you for free the way you carry yourself and dress is the way they address you. Me when I was serving I was dressing so nice corporate and nice heels omo which staff wan send me message?"

@CHRISTMAS-HAMPERS/SAGAMU/MOSHO said:

"Ommoh NYSC should just stop sending corp members to private schools so they will know they are nothing. I really understand this sis I’m currently serving in a private school collecting 10k Stipend I’m taking 3 subjects and I will resume 7:30am and close by 3:30pm the way they are treating us ehn."

@Perfumebyoyin/Hoyinxcakes&more reacted:

"Na you they stress yourself, act as if you don’t here them even if they talk behind your back never help any teacher. If you are done with your class just disappear and don’t take too much class because you are not a full teacher and you did not go for teacher training."

@EXULTIA |RTW CORPORATE DRESSES said:

"I was posted to NAF and my work schedule is Monday to Friday 8-5pm with alternate 48-hour weekend. I tried to plead with the commandant and all they said no that's how they work in military and the commandant clearly said he won't reject me. My LGI said I should go to the secretariat to report lol. See ehn! I'm tired fr!"

@Oluwayomi added:

"I will not even bargain with them, I will resume the time I want and leave when I want. This thing is just for 10 months nobody can stress meeee."

