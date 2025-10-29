A Nigerian man faced trouble after sending money to the wrong OPay account, leading to unexpected reactions

The situation escalated when the recipient refused to cooperate, prompting the man to take action

The incident quickly caught public attention, leaving many people discussing the surprising outcome

A Nigerian man laughs last after a man he mistakenly sent money to via OPay vowed not to refund the money even if he called President Tinubu.

He shared the story online, and many people couldn’t stop reacting to what he said and how he eventually got his money back.

Man recovers money from stubborn user

In his words, he mistakenly sent money to the wrong OPay account and called the recipient, but the man who picked up said he wouldn’t refund the money even if he called the president, Bola Tinubu.

As a result of the man’s statement, he mentioned that he called his bank, OPay, to make a complaint, and he eventually got justice.

According to a post he made on his page, @Yemihazan, via the popular social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the young man narrated what happened next after he received his money.

He had taken to his page to share a post on the day of the incident. He wrote:

On October 23, when the incident happened, he wrote:

"Something crazy happened this morning. Many Nigerians are crazy, walahi."

Days after the incident and after making his report, he shared an update online.

His statement:

"This day lol… I mistakenly sent money to the wrong OPay. I hurriedly called the person, he was Hausa. He said if I like I should go and call Tinubu, he won’t refund."

"I called my bank and did all the processes they instructed. A few days later, they took the money from the idiot’s account and refunded me."

After he got his money back, he mentioned that the man who had earlier refused to refund him later called to beg him to send the money back to his OPay account.

He continued:

"The werey still had the audacity to call me and beg that I send the money back to him. According to him, the money will help complete his house rent and his landlord will chase him out. I told him to go and call Shekau."

As the post made its way online, concerned individuals stormed the comment section to share their thoughts and reactions.

Reactions as man recovers money

@honeychukwu stressed:

"Lol but wait ooo, what if he had already withdrawn the money?"

@hernandson1 added:

"Make a call to Opay about the wrong transfer. They’d freeze his account too while you go and get court order and the likes. Court order isn’t cheap too."

@TheGuySamX stressed:

"People dey craze walahi Area 1 bridge get enough space."

@AkomasChima wrote:

"Mine is more than two months now, the criminal withdrew d 100k immediately, even after I begged him to take 20k and send me 80k... Did all that was required by my bank, yet no refund yet."

@chikosolu__A noted:

"Ahh, what bank.. something similar happened to me. Access Bank said the owner of the account has to give approval for them to remove the money from his account."

@Sylsweets123 shared:

"Can you just imagine. I’ve had a similar experience, my account was hacked and they took a loan on my account, about 90k. I reached out to the bank they transferred the money to and in like 2 weeks I was refunded."

@peterajakayes said:

"As much as Opay is the best bank right now, with fast delivery service and a great security system. Still use your normal local bank, here is why. When you want to travel out, you would need to tender a bank statement that shows cash flow in your account history."

