Canada's immigration authority has published the categories of media workers who qualify for a work permit exemption when entering the country

The government listed five types of journalists and media crew members who fall under the exemption, with one key condition tied to employer nationality

Journalists working for Canadian media outlets face a different set of requirements that include a labour market impact assessment

Canada's immigration authority has outlined the specific categories of journalists and media workers who do not need a work permit to carry out their duties in the country.

The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) page, listed under the "Check if you need a permit" section, details five distinct profiles that qualify a media professional for a work permit exemption when travelling to Canada.

Canada gives requirements for journalists to be exempted from work permit. Photo credit: Robert Daly/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies for Canadian work permit exemption

According to the government guidance, the following categories of media workers are exempt from obtaining a work permit:

News reporters or members of a reporter's crew Film or media crew members who will not be entering the Canadian labour market Journalists employed by a print, broadcast, or internet news service, such as a journal, newspaper, magazine, or television show, provided their employer is not a Canadian company Resident correspondents Managers or members of the clerical staff, as long as the event they attend lasts no longer than six months.

The condition attached to the journalist category is particularly significant. A foreign journalist working for an international news organisation may enter Canada without a permit, but one employed by a Canadian media outlet does not enjoy the same exemption.

Canadian employer changes the rules

The IRCC guidance makes a clear distinction for journalists whose work ties them to a Canadian company. Anyone coming to Canada to work for a Canadian media outlet is required to obtain a work permit supported by a labour market impact assessment, a process that involves demonstrating that no qualified Canadian worker is available to fill the role.

This distinction places international correspondents and foreign crew members in a more straightforward position than their counterparts seeking employment directly within Canada's domestic media industry.

Legit.ng had also reported that Canada published four categories of foreign students who can work without having a permit.

Canada announces cost of student permit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Canada announced a new financial threshold for international students applying for study permits from September 1, 2026.

A single student outside Quebec will need to show C$23,448 in living expenses, a rise of C$553 from the current requirement.

Source: Legit.ng