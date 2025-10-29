A young man found a smart way to turn an unpleasant experience with a lady into a victory that impressed many online

His quick thinking and action through a popular payment platform changed the outcome in his favor

The story drew wide attention as people reacted to how he handled the situation with unexpected wisdom

A Nigerian man has shared proof of a chat he had with a lady to whom he sent ₦10,000 via OPay after she failed to show up as promised, despite having received his money.

He posted the conversation on his page as he documented his experience with the lady he had planned to spend time with and eat together.

Man narrates how he sent ₦10k via opay to lady who never came as promised. For illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Twitter/@proff_Da_mikky, Getty Images/Klaus Vedfelt

Source: Twitter

Man exposes chat after lady collects ₦10k

In the chat, he revealed that they had planned to cook together, and he sent her ₦10,000, but she never showed up.

According to a post he made on his page, @proff_Da_mikky, via a popular social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), the young man said the lady’s account was frozen after he reported the incident to OPay.

He also stated that he was refunded the following day.

His statement:

“I received my ₦10k back the following day.”

“Her account was frozen.”

He further explained how he managed to recover his money and offered advice to others on how to do the same.

He continued:

“Just make sure the conversation with her is written, not a voice note… OPay doesn’t joke with concrete evidence.”

Man shares screenshots after lady took ₦10k but didn’t show up.Photo source: Twitter/@proff_Da_mikky

Source: Twitter

In his chat with OPay, he wrote:

"We had an agreement that she was gonna come over and cook for me. I sent her money and she never responded to my text again."

As the post made its way online, concerned individuals trooped to the comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as man shares experience with lady

@olamilekan00007 added:

"Very simple den say I Dey lie."

@olaji_son noted:

"Omo, and one wayrey scammed me 150k early this year….. i guess it’s late now."

@youngboyy04 stressed:

"Na noodles she wan cook with 10k. We both know say that 10k no be for cooking."

@sportscholer wrote:

"Cook for you asper chef wey she be."

@holam_007 noted:

"Opay the mad gan, just provide evidence."

@d3finestking added:

"Just that I don't have evidence but the spirit of the brotherhood is telling it is someone from the table of brotherhood that handled this case."

@L30NIDAZ stressed:

"I can't prove this yeah, but it was a guy who handled this reversal"

@6_tuss shared:

"Can she open another bank account with the same details she used in opening this her opay ?"

@___crackbaybiee stated:

"Omo be like say na the final sign for me to open Opay."

@kingholami wrote:

"It's true me sef do mistake na once they freeze the guy account as he no wan refund."

@badmanvida shared:

"Una don dey report come over matter to opay now?"

@Bolajizy said:

"This thing dey sweet me pass una, God bless you guys."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man made a lady refund the ₦16k he sent her as transport fare after she failed to show up as promised

Man outsmarts lady after sending ₦10k

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man outsmarted a lady who blocked him after he sent her ₦10,000 as transport fare. According to his post shared via X, the man revealed that he had transferred the money through the OPay app, only to discover that the lady immediately blocked him afterward.

Refusing to let the matter slide, he contacted OPay’s customer support, presented evidence of the transaction, and explained the situation in detail. After a short investigation, the financial platform refunded his money.

Source: Legit.ng