Amamata Tanko, a First Class graduate of Climate Change and Sustainable Development, submitted just one Master's application in 2025

Tanko faced doubts from those around her and received multiple rejection emails before her breakthrough came

The Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program at the University of British Columbia selected her for a fully funded scholarship

Amamata Tanko, a Ghanaian graduate, has celebrated a life-changing achievement after securing a fully funded scholarship to pursue a Master's degree in Canada, capping a journey she describes as nothing short of miraculous.

Tanko graduated in 2022 with a First Class degree in Climate Change and Sustainable Development and went on to serve as a Teaching Assistant in the Department of Atmospheric and Climate Science at the University of Energy and Natural Resources.

A graduate wins Mastercard scholarship to study in Canada, shares experience. Photo: Amamata Tanko

Source: UGC

While those around her expected her to remain at the department for her postgraduate studies, she felt compelled to pursue a different path despite the opposition.

Graduate wins Mastercard Foundation scholarship

Rather than send out multiple applications, Tanko submitted a single Master's application in 2025. The road leading up to that decision was not straightforward. She described the period between graduation and her breakthrough as one filled with rejection emails, self-doubt from others, and deep personal transformation that she credits with strengthening her faith.

"Moving forward despite doubts from others and countless rejection emails, it wasn't easy," she wrote in her LinkedIn post in August 2026, "but listening to that still, small voice made all the difference."

That single application was enough. The Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program at the University of British Columbia awarded her a fully funded scholarship to study the UBC Master of International Forestry programme. She expressed deep gratitude to the Foundation for believing in her potential and said she looks forward to giving back to her community.

Graduate who got scholarship to Canada appreciates husband

In sharing the news, Tanko paid tribute to her husband, Seedorf Nana Darko, her family, her boss and supervisor Caleb Mensah, and Ing. Jeff Dacosta Osei for the encouragement and guidance they offered throughout her journey.

She also reflected on personal milestones beyond academia, including her marriage and her transition from a Muslim background to the Christian faith.

Her post drew warm congratulations from those who know her personally.

Caleb Mensah said:

"I'm super proud of all that you have achieved. Congratulations, Mrs.! May God continue to grant you more grace and greater success."

Millicent Adjubi said:

"Awwwnnnn. Congratulations to you Mrs. Darko. God bless you always for us."

Linda Arthur said:

"Congratulations Ama and wishing you great success in this new journey."

Closing her post with a message for others still waiting for their own breakthrough, Tanko wrote:

"Stay hopeful, trust the promptings you receive, and keep moving forward."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng