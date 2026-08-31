The UK government has confirmed a blanket employment ban on one specific category of people, with local authorities given powers to enforce the rules

The ban also outlines age-related restrictions on the types and hours of work permitted for those above the minimum threshold

The details of who is affected and what exemptions exist are published on an official UK government website

The United Kingdom has placed a complete employment ban on one category of people, prohibiting them from taking up any form of work in the country.

According to information published on the UK government's Health and Safety Executive website, children under 13 are entirely barred from employment of any kind. The prohibition is broad and covers all forms of work, leaving no room for exceptions within that age group.

UK prohibits 1 category of people from all forms of employment. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Diego Fedele/Richard Newstead

Source: Getty Images

Who the UK employment ban affects

The government's position is clear: no child under 13 may be employed in any capacity. For those aged between 13 and the Minimum School Leaving Age (MSLA), however, a different set of rules applies.

Rather than an outright ban, this older group falls under a regulated framework. Local authorities hold the power to introduce bye-laws that govern what types of work children in this bracket can do, as well as the number of hours they are permitted to work.

The UK government website states:

"Children under 13 are generally prohibited from any form of employment. Local authorities have powers to make bye-laws on the types of work, and hours of work, children aged between 13 and the MSLA can do."

What the rules mean in practice

The distinction between the two age groups is significant. While under-13s face a total ban with no room for local variation, children between 13 and the MSLA are not automatically excluded from employment. Instead, the conditions under which they may work are determined at the local level, meaning the rules can differ depending on where in the UK a child resides.

The Minimum School Leaving Age in the UK is generally 16, though young people are required to remain in some form of education or training until the age of 18.

Skilled Worker visa: UK lists 10 requirements

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government had outlined 10 key eligibility requirements that foreign nationals, including Nigerians, must meet before they can obtain a Skilled Worker visa.

The requirements cover areas such as having a job offer from an approved employer, working in an eligible occupation, meeting the required salary threshold, proving English language ability, and providing the necessary documents.

Source: Legit.ng