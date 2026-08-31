New Zealand Immigration has published the duration rules for Post Study Work Visas available to international graduates in 2026

Master's and doctoral graduates who studied in New Zealand for at least 30 weeks qualify for a different visa length than other graduates

The length of a Post Study Work Visa for level 8 and below qualifications is tied directly to the duration stated in the student's offer of place

New Zealand Immigration has released official guidance on how long international graduates can remain in the country on a Post Study Work Visa in 2026, with the maximum duration set at three years depending on the qualification completed.

According to the New Zealand Immigration Authority, the visa length is determined by the level of study the applicant completed in New Zealand, not by a flat nationwide policy.

New Zealand reveals how long master’s and PhD graduates can stay after their studies. Photo Credit: Michael Bradley

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New Zealand: What master's and PhD graduates qualify for

Graduates who completed a master's or doctoral level qualification in New Zealand and studied in the country for a minimum of 30 weeks are eligible for a Post Study Work Visa lasting three years.

This is the longest duration available under the scheme and applies regardless of how long the programme itself took to complete, provided the 30-week threshold is met.

New Zealand: Rules for Level 8 qualifications and below

For graduates who completed a qualification at level 8 or below, the visa duration mirrors the length of study as recorded on their original offer of place. For instance, a programme listed as 32 weeks on the offer of place would result in a 32-week work visa.

Importantly, any delays or failures during the course of study do not extend the visa. If a student takes longer than the time outlined in their offer of place, the visa duration stays the same as what was originally specified. Where a difference exists between the offer of place and the actual study period, immigration officials may contact the education provider to request clarification.

The guidance is particularly relevant to Nigerian students and other African nationals who have enrolled or are considering enrolling in New Zealand institutions as part of the broader trend of seeking education and work opportunities abroad.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that New Zealand had named five categories of foreigners eligible for free maternity care during pregnancy.

Qualifications eligible for New Zealand post-study work visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that New Zealand had listed 24 qualifications that are eligible for its post-study work visa.

The guidance, published on the New Zealand Immigration official website, specifies that graduates holding non-degree qualifications at New Zealand Qualifications Framework (NZQF) Level 7 or below are only permitted to work in roles directly related to their area of study.

For both school and early childhood teaching roles, eligibility for the Post Study Work Visa goes beyond the qualification itself.

Source: Legit.ng