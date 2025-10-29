A Nigerian man sent transport fare to a lady who blocked him afterward, but he managed to get his money back through OPay

He shared the story on social media, showing evidence of the transaction and praising OPay for resolving the issue

His clever approach to reclaiming the money sparked curiosity online, with many users asking how he did it

A Nigerian man who sent ₦10,000 transport fare to a lady to come to his house but got blocked after sending the money got his money back after what he did via the OPay app.

This is contained in a post he shared on his page via a popular social media platform, X, formerly Twitter.

Nigerian man recovers transport fare

The young man detailed what happened, and the story has garnered the attention of many individuals who praised him for his smart move.

He mentioned that he sent some money to a lady, but she blocked him after receiving the money.

According to a post he shared on his page, @olamilekan00007, via X, he said he complained to OPay and shared evidence of the transaction.

After presenting the evidence to OPay, including the receipt of the money he sent, the matter was investigated, and his money was returned.

He thanked OPay for helping him while also asking Allah to bless the platform, stating:

"Almighty Allah will bless this OPay for me.. Werey collect transport money, block me.. E sweet my belle."

His strategy to get back his money after sending it to the lady has attracted attention online, with many people flocking to the comment section of the post to ask him how he did it.

Reactions as man recovers transport fare

@PelumiAyomide7: said:

"This thing happened to me too I first call the customer care I explain give them I con come the app report the transaction with screenshot of chats and transaction details na the girl call me himself the next day them refund my money asap."

@achievernelly added:

"Police stop me for road collect money from my hand through transfer, I reach house report the transaction opay nor refund anything. if I dey drive pass I still dey see the officers once once."

@tflextunechi231 stressed:

"This thing only work for Opay to Opay and it’s very sharp. Opay will only freeze the end account and credit you back your money."

@onifadeademol10 noted:

"Wish I knew this way back,Aisha eksu for no do me wetin she do me."

@olamiposi204 wrote:

"Opay mad gan I credit person for fb e block me Naso I report the payment for Opay after 24 hours dem refund me my money and dey flag the guy opay."

@cossyb shared:

"Thank you for this update, one crimlnal electrician took my 22k and disappeared till date. I don go file my own case, I hope to win too."

@gustavoofota001 said:

"Naso I send tf for one werey on Sunday she she no show, bt na Moniepoint I use.."

In a similar report, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man shared how he dealt with a lady who collected transport fare from him twice but never showed up.

Lady collects money, skips visit, buys chicken

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady went viral after she collected N50,000 from an online admirer meant for her transport fare, but used the money to buy chicken instead of showing up.

In a TikTok video, she explained that she spent the money to teach the man a lesson and make it clear that not all girls are interested in casual hookups. The video sparked mixed reactions online, with some viewers defending her actions while others criticized her.

