A Nigerian lady who left Christianity opened up about how her physique contributed to her decision

Every Sunday, she said that she struggled to find clothes for church that would not be seen as provocative

Her story mirrored the challenges of a plus-size Nigerian lady, with respect to their religion and workplace

A plus-size lady, named Rose, has said she stopped going to church because of the problems her physique caused her.

In a TikTok video, she explained how her physique became one of the reasons she had to turn her back on Christianity.

Plus-size lady says she dumped Christianity because of her physique. Photo Credit: @roosalie_a

Source: TikTok

How plus-size lady's physique affected her religion

According to Rose, church clothes didn't fit her because of her physique. Every Sunday, she struggled to select a church outfit that would not be termed provocative.

This made her wear outfits that greatly discomforted her chest area. In her words:

"One of the reasons I stopped being a Christian. Call it flimsy, call it whatever you like. But one of the reasons that made me stop going to church is because church clothes don't fit me. Church clothes don't fit me.

"As a bus'ty girl, I always struggled every single Sunday to find clothes that weren't provocative. Because every time I tried to, most of the time I tried to fit in and tried to look decent..."

Even for her day job, her physique made her wear uncomfortable clothes for work, just so she could cover up her figure.

"And that's like one of the problems I'm having also as a 9 to 5 worker. Because most corporate outfits that would look dapper on other people would look, I don't know how to describe it, but the clothes are always ill-fitting.

"And how I know that they are ill-fitting is that me, the wearer of the outfit, finds it very, very uncomfortable. Finds wearing the outfit very, very uncomfortable. Like on the outside you might think, oh, this is it, but me I know that this clothes is ill-fitting..."

She continued to struggle every Sunday with her outfit choice until she decided to stop going to church entirely.

"So every time it was time to go to church, I always struggled between deciding to look like a slu't or choosing discomfort, which is wearing ill-fitting clothes and trying to cover up.

"Because most outfits, okay, because most outfits don't even cover me up half the time, especially in my size. I'm a size 14. And most outfits in size 14 don't even cover me up half the time..."

A plus-size lady says she stopped going to church due to outfit problems. Photo Credit: @roosalie_a

Source: TikTok

Lady's reason for quitting church draws reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's explanation below:

Mattyboy4real said:

"You did well by sharing your perspective. However, there are very decent clothes you could put on and very comfortable. On being a Christian, it's your choice. You were possibly a Chrisitian (religion) by birth and practising cultural Christianity, hence going to church (church girl) not because of a personal relationship you have with Christ but because you were brought up that way. You need to have a relationship with Christ, that's being Christian (Christ like). You need to reflect the virtues of Christ..."

Teekeys🎹 said:

"There’s nothing as such as “church clothes” just cover skin as much as possible and you re good."

greatfejiro said:

"All these ones never know Wetin Dey do them...... but this new trend of awakening when dem Dey awake make we see where e go end."

Smilesfitness said:

"It is not your fault, you're just have an amazingly good physique."

Mr T said:

"Wear gowns it will look good on u, clothes should not stop you from going to church dear, don't allow clothes to stop from going to church."

jaed said:

"Church does not have clothes, is just for you to dress in your best and go to church. Dress the way you will be address. I am 💯 percent sure, you can't dress to work with the same reason for stop going to church. I just watched some of your videos and pictures but the dressing i saw is okay for church service. However, is a choice and agency. You are very mature and educated enough to know what's good and bad."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had disclosed what God showed her about her pastor that made her stop attending his church.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng