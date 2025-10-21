A Nigerian lady shared emotional handwritten letters from her parents’ courtship days between 1987 and 1992

One of the letters went viral after her father narrated how his first salary was stolen by a pickpocket

The touching letters, shared on TikTok, sparked massive reactions as many praised the father’s handwriting

A Nigerian lady has gone viral after she shared the messages her father sent to her mother in 1987, where he complained of being robbed of his first salary and narrated the story in the letter.

The lady shared several other letters which were exchanged between her father and mother in those years, including letters from 1988 and 1992, where he professed his love for her in one of the pieces.

Nigerians react as lady shares father's old letter about his stolen first salary.

Source: TikTok

Nigerian lady shares 1987 letter

Her TikTok post immediately caught the attention of Nigerians after she shared it online.

The lady mentioned that her father’s handwriting was impressive.

In a post she made available on her TikTok page, @chelsea.poto, the lady added a caption explaining that what she shared were the love letters her father wrote to her mother several years back.

The caption read:

"You found letters your dad wrote to your mom."

She shared a picture of her father and mother together and went ahead to share several pictures containing the letters.

In one of the many letters, her father wrote to her mother expressing pain after his first salary was stolen from his pocket.

His letter read:

"My dear Ethel,

"It was very unfortunate that the very first salary paid to me on the 21st of December was snatched from my pocket by a pickpocket.

"The whole problem started right from the bank Union Bank where I went to cash my money. I got to the bank at about 11 05 am and tendered my cheque to the paying master and waited for about three hours without hearing my name.

"So I enquired from the paying cashier who later checked with a lady in charge of reference cheques. However, the cheque was found on the other paying cashier’s desk and was later passed to the cashier where I had tendered my cheque."

She shared several other letters written to her mother by her father in the same post.

Lady posts father's love letters from 1987 to her mother.

Source: TikTok

As the post made its way online, Nigerians flocked to the comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as emotional letter from 1987 trends

faith stressed:

"Why were the always stealing his money? When love still Dey sweet before everything turn transactional."

chroniclesofchiamaka shared:

"Proper Queen’s English. All T’s crossed and I’s dotted."

oluwatidamilola33 wrote:

"My mind is telling me the pick pocket stories are not true baba no wan send money home ni."

NNAMDI said:

"When Accountability, closure and better communication but now that communication means has been made easy, communication now became hard."

Benie wrote:

"The first letter really said “you’re the only girlfriend I have” men those times be writing letters reassuring their partners even without phone or social media..so much for effort and intentionality!!!!! Make man no try this pick pocket story with this generation o."

Defolami added:

"Pick pocket just dey show you pa shege."

Dank Ruby stressed:

"See as he dey curve billing. love to see this though."

ASEY shared:

"Pick pockets really loved to see your dad coming."

betadaysfood noted:

"I found the letters my father wrote to my mom and i discovered he was a narcissist, i am so proud of my mom she left when it was still very early."

Naomi Campbell stressed:

"They are always stealing his money and your mom was thinking there was Another girl so sweet."

ADAIGWE wrote:

"Omo my dad and your dad got the same handwriting."

Ezinne said:

"It’s how he was specific with the details of his where abouts, the exact time it happened."

Nigerian man finds letter proving father’s love

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man shared a heartfelt 1994 letter his grand-aunt wrote to his mother months after she married his father. The letter praised his mother’s achievements and highlighted his father’s devotion, with the man calling his dad the best in the world.

He revealed that the letter made him “smile a happy kind of smile” and shared that his father kept his promises, especially supporting his mother’s education.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

