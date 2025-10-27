A Nigerian lady has gone viral on social media after speaking about actress Regina Daniels and her alleged marital issue

In a trending video, she mentioned how Regina Daniels allegedly saved her money while in Ned Nwoko's house

Social media users who came across her post on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it

A Nigerian lady has shared her alleged findings about actress Regina Daniels and the speculation surrounding her marriage.

Her video quickly went viral across social media platforms as she commented on the actress’s 'smart moves'.

Lady claims Regina Daniels saved money in cash, gold and diamonds. Photo credit: @kiki_samtoss, Regina Daniels/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady shares how Regina alleged saved money

The woman, identified on TikTok as @kiki_santoss, spoke about the Nollywood star and what she allegedly did during her time in her husband’s mansion.

In the video that has since gone viral, she claimed that Regina Daniels carefully managed her finances and secured her personal wealth while living with her spouse.

According to her, Regina Daniels was said to have kept her funds and valuables, including cash, diamond and gold, aside during her stay in the family home.

"Glampa thought he is smart. Regina saved her money in cash, diamond and gold. One boy jumping up and down on my fyp has influenced me. Girl child don't play," she said.

Lady posts video about Regina Daniels' alleged saving tactics. Photo credit: Regina Daniels/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as lady speaks about Regina Daniels

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Omoh said:

"E shock men. Then think say she wil go back her father house. These gems of woman are not playing."

@Eng.Akoth raila said:

"Regina was an actress she was also wealthy."

@Tina said:

"The pain in online men is sweeting me."

@Arabella said:

"Nobody happy reach me and I actually wasn’t worried about her that woman is a strong woman."

@DEAR KIKI said:

"Queen Regina Regination."

@Staaarcare commented:

"Aswear. Girl to girl hustle and save oooo."

@Priscilla Korlekour Agyeman reacted:

"It was all part of the business plan."

@anurikaochi said:

"Seriously the girl is not playing."

@Boy child said:

"I’m so happy for her."

@Manima said:

"Sisterhood is proud of her."

@Diane Muse reacted:

"In my house in my house I am a queen."

@DEAR KIKI said:

"We all know the druggg narrative was pushed so Regina will be considered unfit to be with their kids, I wish Regina won't even bother with custody, if she gets visitation rights, good, if not, she has a whole life ahead of her, her children will look for her when they grow up."

@QweenTife said:

"I wanna believe this wan the plan all along she literally gave him 2boys and got her body done. Completely acted a fool to fool the edeat who thinks he had her wings completely crippled already. In my family I AM A QUEEN."

@Henryfx said:

"Nor worry eye go turn her soon she fit say na ordinary marriage she enter wen she fit just divorce. She better go do proper traditional divorce if not she won’t have peace mark my words."

@QUEEN OJ added:

"Before women save money because of children school fee but these days na divorce them dey save money for any gbas gbos them don run go start life."

See the post below:

Lady pens advice to Regina Daniels

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman shared a strong opinion on Regina Daniels’ return to Ned Nwoko and why a major step must be taken for her marriage to survive.

She explained why one family member might be causing more harm than good and insisted that distance is necessary.

Source: Legit.ng