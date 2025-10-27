A Nigerian man who was reportedly in charge of cleaning the new mansion that Regina Daniels purchased has posted a video online

A Nigerian man, allegedly tasked with cleaning the newly acquired mansion of actress Regina Daniels, shared a clip of his work online.

The video captured him carrying out the cleaning duties while directing a message to the Nollywood star and mother of two.

Nigerian man excited after Regina Daniels hired him to clean her mansion.

Man who cleaned Regina's house speaks

His post quickly drew massive attention across social media platforms, especially among fans and critics of the actress.

The video, uploaded by the TikTok user @norriscleaningservice, showed him performing the cleaning tasks in all seriousness.

In the caption, he expressed his gratitude to Regina Daniels for choosing his cleaning company to do the job.

"Thank you Regina for trusting Norris cleaning service," he said.

Reactions as man speaks about cleaning Regina's house

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Hey! Emma said:

"Make Una clean that house wella oooo; na Queen dey move in."

@Kova Kalhua said:

"What I want to see is her owning a house not renting."

@Ifeoluwa said:

"As a women no matter how wealth ur husband may be try to get ur own money n side hustle he get why Gina u are doing well."

@Rawiya Slay said:

"So you guys mean all along Regina Daniel didn't have a house of her own before marriage coz I thought she gad her money before."

@I take life so serious said:

"Fellow housewives. So we should stop waiting for husband to die so we inherit his wealth? Tomorrow am going out to work."

@Brown skin girl said:

"I hope she goes back to her clothing business too, God will help her move on totally."

@joy said:

"Please make unna clean am we she's our queen we truly love and care with anything has to do with her just that there no money to show how much we care for her."

@promise_okechukwu said:

"Omo this why you should have your own money as a woman o, imagine is she was poor she go move back village or her parents house."

@Tope Cecilia said:

"So this story is true. I was thinking it's just a prank since all this days God got you queen Gina."

@submisssive to ALLAH alone said:

"You know Regina just hit grandpa a very big slap shaaa no noise just action. but she needs protection."

@mickybee26 said:

"Shout power I thought they said she has been missing for 3 days now, witchess I love this girl."

@Sewue580 said:

"I hope all those my fellow genders showcasing their husbands houses cars and older material things up and down have learned that lessons. If you like don't make ur own money just as she did ooo. If e reach ur turn don't invest in urself ok. Your mind go dey u think those genders are trust worthy until they show u shaggy hmmm. Congratulations girl.

@Gabby added:

"Abeg drop the address for us let's surprise her."

Man speaks about Regina Daniels

