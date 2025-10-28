A young Nigerian man who sells insecticide caught public attention after revealing surprising details about his daily business income during a street interview

The interviewer, shocked by the seller’s response, quickly calculated the potential monthly profit

The post, shared by a TikTok user, sparked massive reactions online as people expressed curiosity and disbelief over how lucrative the business could be

A young Nigerian man who sells insecticide for a living is trending online over the unbelievable amount he makes daily from sales.

This is contained in a post made available on a popular social media platform, TikTok, after it was shared online.

Insecticide seller in Nigeria goes viral

A man had walked up to the insecticide seller to ask a few questions, and the seller spoke his mind, mentioning the amount he makes daily and the range.

While the insecticide seller revealed this, the man who interviewed him couldn’t help but feel surprised as he immediately calculated the amount and discovered how much the seller would make in a month if his daily earnings were consistent.

According to a post made available by the user @eon.brand via a popular social media platform, TikTok, he spoke with individuals who sell different things on the road and several other businessmen and women.

The first individual he interviewed was a person who sells insecticide.

The interviewer asked the insecticide seller how much he earns daily from his business, and the individual mentioned that he earns between ₦50,000 to ₦70,000 daily from the trade.

The interviewer immediately calculated the amount and discovered it’s over a million, approximately ₦1.5 million monthly.

A text displaying the calculated amount was shown in the TikTok video, which read:

“₦50k x 30 days = ₦1.5m.”

He shared the video online, and as the post made its way across social media, concerned individuals stormed the comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as Insecticide seller shares earnings

MAYA OF ABUJA REALTOR-PRO noted:

"Please do more of this video. so people can see they are wasting their time with 9-5 job."

Starry shared:

"Omooor na to start to dey sell doughnut o."

Dapo The Meme Guy added:

"Mofe na werey oh."

moni_fabusoro said:

"Na to dey sell doughnut like this."

Watch the video below:

