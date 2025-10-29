A Nigerian lady in the UK shared how her neighbour reported her to the authorities over the Hallelujah Challenge

The lady explained the reason for the report, while stating that she received a letter from the council after the report

She showed the letter she received from them, sparking mixed reactions from netizens in the comments

A lady in the United Kingdom shared how her neighbour reported her to the authorities because of her Hallelujah Challenge participation.

The Hallelujah Challenge is an online prayer and praise meeting hosted by Nigerian gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey, which is usually held at midnight.

Lady in UK Reported to Authorities Because of Hallelujah Challenge, Shows Letter She Received

Source: UGC

In a video by @ms.nuella5 on TikTok, the lady said she was reported to the council because of her singing during the Hallelujah Challenge.

She posted the letter she received from the council, which the Pollution Control officer signed.

The video was captioned:

“POV: Your neighbour reported you to the council because of the Hallelujah Challenge.”

She added in the comments:

“FYI my house is a semi detached house so it’s quite hard to even hear my neighbours voices and it’s an upstairs. It’s singing they reported for not the volume. I don’t even dance. I’m always on my bed because of the way these UK houses are built.”

In another video, the lady explained that when she had a loud night party at home and no one reported her, stating that she only sang during the Hallelujah Challenge.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady’s Hallelujah Challenge experience

@Rosemary said:

"Please try reduce the volume as much as you can....God will take you to your own house one day....Stay bless."

@Tkaychips said:

"I don’t think you should take it personally,l also do hallelujah challenge in shared accommodation but my flat mates don’t even know it.You can worship while being respectful of others as well."

@Gakiza said:

"1 Corinthians 14:40: “The Holy Spirit moves where there is order, for God is not a God of confusion but of peace.” It’s up to you to ajust to your environment and the country you’re living in."

@karie said:

"You’ve just exposed how loud you have been. Madame get a head phone and use it, reduce your voice and be mindful of the person under you when dancing if you live upstairs. Your floor is another persons ceiling."

@STARZ said:

"It was loud enough for them to make a report.people want to rest from a stressful life don’t disturb them. People in the comment blaming the neighbors is so funny."

@Àràbìrin_ Ọlá said:

"Just make adjustment, we don’t live in shared apartment but my next door complained about me washing dishes Loudly and my kids hitting the wall…lol overy strange people."

Lady in UK Reported to Authorities Because of Hallelujah Challenge, Shows Letter She Received

Source: Instagram

In related stories, a woman made a touching request after missing the Hallelujah Challenge, while another shared her experience after going to the Hallelujah Challenge centre.

Neighbour disrupts lady's Hallelujah Challenge

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady showed how joining the Hallelujah Challenge landed her in trouble with her neighbours.

She captured the moment her neighbour interrupted during the dance session, causing drama.

Many who came across the video shared their similar situations about their Hallelujah Challenge.

Source: Legit.ng