A lady shared what happened to her on the day she attended an interview for a job she had applied for

According to the story she narrated on TikTok, it appears she became nervous when appearing before the panel

She said she did not know what to tell the interview panel, so she decided to say whatever came into her mind

A comment made by a lady during an interview is trending online and generating many reactions.

The lady said she attended an interview and had to make the comment after she apparently became nervous.

In a post she made on TikTok, @dee_matlou noted that she said something that might be considered off.

Her words:

"Life didn't end when I got nervous during an interview and ended up saying "I greet you all in the name of Jesus" in front of a full panel."

Other social media users who saw the post went to the comment section to share their interview experiences.

Reactions as lady shares what she did during an interview

@M M J said:

"I sat down and adjusted the seat. it went up beyond the table and above their heads. I re-adjusted and it went down below the table. I excused myself and left. I am still breathing."

@Kleinkiieyy said:

"I stutter and have severe social anxiety. When they said tell us about yourself, the words couldn’t come out. I cried, took my bag and on my way out the door, I farted, I didn’t get the job."

@D.D.W.E said:

"I once interviewed this young lady and asked her "where do you see yourself in 5 years?" she said, sitting in your position because you are destined for greatness, you won't be there then. I hired her and she's doing so well."

@Laila said:

"They asked me why do I think I'm the best candidate for the job and I said because "I'm the best of the best "Then I froze. They laughed but gave me the job even now they call Mr best of the best."

@Lynn babycots said:

"Someone cracked a joke, I laughed and my nose decided to embarrass me, like imagine your nose blowiing a Balloon in front of everyone, and I didn't have flu."

@Laetitia Lucas said:

"Not me sitting outside the interview room waiting to go in: I claim this job. I will come back to testify."

@Hustler said:

"I only had 2 interviews in my life when I was 21 and that's what motivated me to do business. I was interviewed by men who looked down on me and told me in both interviews that I can't do the job.

I am running my own company and leading men. I did what they said I couldn't do."

