Ross Boss, the Chinese businessman, is up against VeryDarkMan and has shared more about what happened

The Chinese man took to Facebook to post more evidence of his conversations with the Nigerian activist

The chat evidence he shared was to clarify allegations made against him and his business by VeryDarkMan

Ross Boss, the Chinese businessman, having a confrontation with VeryDarkMan has continued to defend himself and his business.

In a latest development, Ross shared a screenshot of a conversation he had with VeryDarkMan.

Ross shares a conversation with VMD. Photo credit: Facebook/Ross Boss and VDM.

Source: Facebook

businesses

The two men had the conversation on WhatsApp, and the topic was Ross' Facebook accounts.

VDM had accused Ross of owning many Facebook accounts, insisting that he finds this suspicious for one person to own so many pages on the same platform.

But Ross had clarified that the Facebook pages might be the ones that manage his different businesses.

In a post, Ross said he messaged VDM in 2024, asking him to make a video to tell Nigerians about his authentic Facebook pages. However, he said VDM ignored the plea.

His words:

"About fake accounts: In 2024, Ross messaged this VDM, asking him to use his influence to tell Nigerians to verify with Ross via video before doing business. He ignored it. In 2025, he claimed he saw 15 fake accounts on my phone. Can you instantly count someone’s accounts accurately? Or was he sneaking a look? This boy is very childish."

In the conversation they had, one of the messages reads, in Ross' words:

"VDM can help Ross post a video to clarify things. There are a lot of people online using Ross's profile picture and videos to scam and deceive Nigerian customers, and many have fallen victim to it."

Meanwhile, Ross has said he will likely take legal action against VeryDarkMan to secure his reputation.

His words:

"As a big businessman, your reputation is your business’s lifeline. Many have told Ross to focus on his business. When Trump faced assault allegations, his team quickly fought back. If a president does this, shouldn’t we businessmen do the same? Ross takes legal action to address those attacked by VDM with no real evidence—just his guesses and made-up stories to defame others. What should they do?

"If an honest Nigerian businessman in China is slandered, accused of creating multiple accounts to scam Chinese people, what should he do? Stay silent? If a Nigerian in China, like Chisking, was scammed out of $65,000, can you tell him to stay quiet? No. He sought Ross’s help. Using my influence in China, Ross found the scammer’s address and details, leading to her arrest by Chinese police. She wrote a promise to refund the money."

Chinese man threatens legal action against VDM. Photo credit: Facebook/VDM and Ross Boss.

Source: Facebook

suspicious

Man insists VDM must import goods into Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man took to social media to shade VeryDarkMan and to share a list of things he must import.

The man suggested that importing things into the country from China is not child's play and noted that VDM should try it.

He insisted that the businessmen who do it know their onions, and VeryDarkMan should also prove himself by importing things into the country.

Source: Legit.ng