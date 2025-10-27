A Nigerian lady who watched a video of popular singer Davido and Juma Jux exchanging pleasantries has reacted to it

In a video, the lady expressed amazement at the level of 'maturity' displayed by the two amid viral social media rumours

While sharing the video on TikTok, she appreciated the duo and warned people never to take social media scandals seriously

A Nigerian lady posted a video on TikTok after witnessing a cordial greeting between singer Davido and Tanzanian musician Juma Jux.

According to her, the heartwarming scene confirmed the composure and maturity of the two artists despite circulating rumours on social media regarding Davido and Priscilla Ojo’s family.

Lady admires Davido and Juma Jux for their maturity. Photo credit: @ladypeaceblog/TikTok.

Lady praises Davido and Juma Jux

Sharing her thoughts on TikTok via the handle @ladypeaceblog, the lady praised the amicable meeting and urged viewers not to take social media speculations seriously.

In the video, Davido addressed Juma Jux with kind words and also urged him to take care of his 'sister' Priscilla.

Reacting to this, the TikTok user noted how the encounter contrasted with the expectations of social media users, including debates about whether Davido had invited Priscilla’s mother, Iyabo Ojo, to his wedding.

She praised both Davido and Juma Jux for their maturity, noting their smiles, handshake, and even a brief hug, which suggested that no lingering tension existed between them.

Speaking further, she also commented on the misleading nature of social media, pointing out that rumours about unfollowing on Instagram or strained relationships often exaggerate or misrepresent reality.

Lady lauds Davido and Juma Jux after watching them exchange pleasantries. Photo credit: @ladypeaceblog/TikTok.

In her words:

"Did you listen to what Davido told Juma Jux (Priscilla Ojo's husband)? Davido told Juma Jux that 'take care of my sister, happy married life.' You know, since Juma Jux and Priscilla got married, they have not met with Davido. Obviously, they have not met with Davido for him to say 'take care of my sister, happy married life.' He still called Priscilla his sister, even though we will be hearing news circulating on social media about Davido and Priscilla's mother Iyabo Ojo, what transpired between them and, people were like 'Davido did not invite Iyabo Ojo for his wedding'.

"Davido was not there for Priscilla's wedding, you know, back and forth, back and forth. But who will ever think that when Davido and Juma Jux meet, they will greet themselves? You see, men, men no get problem. Men no get problem. If for say na women, women to women, they go waka pass themselves. In fact, maybe they for pull crowd on top of their head, they will start dragging themselves at the airport there. But you see how two matured men behave, omo men no get problem.

"If you put one thousand men for inside house, they no go get wahala. But just carry one woman come put inside, then katakata go enter, na true. Women, una too get wahala. Who will ever think that when Davido and Juma Jux come across themselves, they will actually, you know, greet themselves in a nice manner, to the extent Davido was even smiling, Juma Jux was, you know, smiling. They even hug themselves. Davido was like 'take care of my sister, my sister.' underline that word 'my sister.' Na me be the elder brother, you know? Wetin that word mean? Juma Jux, if you do anyhow, you go see anyhow.

"It is good, not that when they see themselves, because of what we be hearing on social media, everybody go just waka pass. Juma Jux na matured guy, Davido na matured guy, men.. Is good, see ba, you see this social media ba, no carry person quarrel on top of your head. Because you see that person wey you they hit your head on the wall, you they try to defend them. You see those people go greet their self pass now. We don't even know whether Iyabo is even having a relationship with Davido in kind of that, maybe they are still in in contact.

"We hear say allegedly they say they unfollow themselves on IG, I don't know how true that one be. But probably maybe they are still in their thing codedly, you understand?But for Juma Jux and Davido to see themselves and exchange pleasantry, it means everything is okay. Men, no they carry matter for chest. Na we men they carry matter for chest. See leave social media life oh."

Reactions as lady praises Davido, Juma Jux

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@Angel Angel said:

"DAVIDO is a good person."

@Omon said:

"Madam how u take know Nawa o."

@Julie kizzy wrote:

"We heard already bro."

@Dr Mrs igbiti J said:

"YOU ARE THE PEOPLE SPREADING THE NEWS."

@Adjoagifty added:

"That’s good."

See the post below:

