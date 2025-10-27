A Nigerian businesswoman shared her frustration after discovering that a package containing her imported products had been opened

In the video, she expressed how the incident ruined her mood and caused significant losses, especially as some of the items were meant for pre-orders from customers

The post quickly gained attention online, with many viewers reacting in the comment section to show support

A Nigerian businesswoman cries out as she shares what happened to her imported goods, mentioning the very expensive item that is missing.

This is contained in a post she shared on her page via the popular social media platform, TikTok.

Nigerian woman shares proof of missing items

The lady in the video expressed pain after seeing that the package containing her shipped products into Nigeria had been opened, and some items had been stolen.

She sent messages to whoever is behind the act while venting her anger in the video.

According to a post she shared on her page, @lymarkiddiesworld, the package that contained many of her shipped items was opened, and she provided proof of it.

She went ahead to point out some of the items that were stolen from the package.

Her statement:

"This is one of the most annoying things. They've opened it and removed one carton of shoes. Is it debit I go write this one now or wetin?"

"Imagine na, market wey I suppose carry full. If na customers wey do pre-orders, na story I go dey give them now."

A description is attached to the TikTok video, which helps better explain her situation.

It read:

"What happened yesterday at the warehouse really spoilt my mood, honestly. Imagine how much profit I earn from luxury items. I’m really pissed off, honestly."

"The customs officers that removed my goods and the person that will end up wearing them, neither of them will know peace this year. Ase guuun, I swear, I didn’t steal those items; I bought them with my hard-earned money. This really broke my heart."

She made many statements in the video, and as the post circulated online, concerned individuals flocked to the comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as businesswoman shares bad experience

MOTUNRAYO:

"Come ask me 6 armless do miss at the same time."

20_xx stated:

"Na so them collect my cutlery on Tuesday."

KAYQUEEN263 wrote:

"So sorry ma'am May Allah replace it for you in million folds."

SLAYWITHADEJOKE_import noted:

"So sorry about that."

tdm_beautyhomee stressed:

"This unfair so sorry sis."

Tenneaspetstore ibadanpet added:

"No pay complete remove the money from der money asapu."

Slide in ikorodu shated

"Moonlight can’t try that with me."

CHEAPEST BALOGUN WHOLESALER said:

"Arrest the cargo company."

