Woman Who Attends Cele Church Shows How BBNaija Winner Imisi Behaved When She Came For Thanksgiving
- A woman who attends Imisi’s church shared a video of the BBNaija winner when she came for thanksgiving
- Her video showed how the reality TV star behaved, and the woman confirmed that that was how her character was
- Many reacted as Imisi mentioned when Kola would visit the church, when the woman asked about him
A Nigerian woman, Gbemisola Omueda, posted a video that showed when BBNaija season 10 winner, Imisi, came to their church.
The woman is a member of the Celestial Church of Christ, a church which Imisi also attended.
After winning the BBNaija show, Imisi showed up at her Cele church parish in Ikorodu on October 26, 2025, to do her thanksgiving.
In a video by @gbemisoladynamic on TikTok, the woman showed how she sang with Imisi, who smiled and mingled with people around her.
She asked Imisi about Kola, her close friend in the BBNaija house, and the reality winner said he would be coming to church next week.
Video shows what Pastor Jerry Eze’s wife did when woman blocked husband’s view at event: “Iron lady”
The video was captioned:
"Imisi is here today for thanksgiving, gbemisola dynamic on the mic, ijoba 606."
When someone commented that Imisi lived a simple life, the woman confirmed:
"Yes, that’s who she is no be today o."
Watch the video below:
Reactions trail Imisi's visit to Celestial church
The video of Imisi's visit to the Celestial Church of Christ went viral and garnered over 40,500 views as of the time of this report.
Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the reality TV star's behaviour at the church.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from netizens.
@Toyo baby said:
please which side is this church in ikorodu
Eri_Ife said:
"Kola Dey come next week keh. Church go scatter oooo."
@Big Jessy said:
"If kola reach here next week make una forget na drama we go see for church."
@Bukky Ade said:
"Simple life."
@Julie Selowe mmathabo said:
"Imisi is really a child of grace."
@adeola said:
"my neighbor abeg carry me follow body nextweek."
@shankar singh said:
"Can't wait for next Sunday."
@mhiz anike said:
"kola dey come next week."
@olagugkmotx said:
"Simple like I just like her."
Shortly after winning the BBNaija season 10 show, a video of Celestial members praying for Imisi during the grand finale emerged.
Imisi became a part of history in the Nigerian entertainment industry after she was crowned the winner of Big Brother Naija season 10.
The Oyo State indigene emerged winner after contesting with 28 other housemates for 10 weeks in intense competition, fun, and drama.
Chef who cooked for Imisi speaks
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who cooked for the BBNaija Season 10 winner, Imisi, for a week, shared her observations.
She showed the different types of meals she cooked, mentioned how Imisi behaved towards her, and gave details of what she experienced as a private chef for the reality TV star.
Her video caught people's attention, and many people shared their observations about Imisi in the clip.
Source: Legit.ng
