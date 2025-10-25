A Nollywood insider linked Regina Daniels’ alleged marital crisis to her early rise to stardom

The source claimed the pressures of fame and industry lifestyle influenced her behaviour

The actress’s mother, Rita Daniels, is said to be deeply heartbroken amid ongoing speculations

The ongoing drama surrounding actress Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, has taken a new turn as an insider from Nollywood reveals what might be behind the crisis.

According to the source, Regina’s quick rise to fame at a young age shaped her personality and lifestyle in ways that now affect her marriage, reports The Vanguard.

The source said,

“Regina became a star at a very young age, and stardom came with a lot of influence she couldn’t fully handle. She was exposed to wealth, luxury, and attention before she was mature enough to manage it.”

The actress, who started as a child actor, has often been in the public eye, from her early career in Asaba to her high-profile marriage to the 64-year-old Delta North senator.

Regina Daniels' troubled marriage

Earlier in the week, a viral video surfaced showing the 25-year-old actress in tears, accusing her husband of domestic abuse.

Senator Nwoko, in his statement, dismissed the allegations, insisting that Regina’s emotional outbursts were the result of drug and alcohol addiction. He claimed that the actress had become “uncontrollable” due to her habits.

But the Nollywood insider disagreed, suggesting that the alleged behaviour might be rooted in the toxic lifestyle that surrounds stardom.

Another source explained,

“In the entertainment world, many stars battle one form of addiction or another. Most of them live away from home, spend nights in hotels, and are constantly surrounded by temptations. Regina was no exception.”

The source insisted that her struggles were not primarily caused by family or marital conflict but rather by long-standing exposure to fame and its excesses.

Rita Daniels is devastated

The insider also revealed that Regina’s mother, veteran actress Rita Daniels, has been left heartbroken by the ongoing situation.

The source added,

"Rita is devastated. No mother would be happy to see her daughter’s marriage fall apart, especially one that’s constantly under public scrutiny.”

According to the source, some Nollywood figures have started linking the marital issues to Rita’s alleged influence, given her close involvement in her daughter’s early career.

However, the insider defended her, saying Rita may have no control over Regina’s personal choices anymore.

The source added:

“She’s married to a billionaire politician; there’s only so much her mother can say."

Ned Nwoko praises Regina Daniels

Legit.ng earlier reported that Senator Nwoko showered praises on Regina Daniels for what she did for him before they both stepped out.

The couple attended the first Anioma community meeting together, as the actress shared a video from the event.

While addressing the attendees, her husband said he was sick, but his wife made him stand up from bed to be at the function.

