A female pastor, Odinaka Udechukwu, got people talking as a video of her went viral.

She was seen talking to the congregation at a church event she was ministering at.

In a video by @adullammedia on TikTok, the lady shared how she was asked if she was a music singer, when she went to a program.

She stated that she was not a music singer and started praying in tongues.

Pastor Odinaka is the younger of renowned pastor, Apostle Edu Udechukwu and most of her videos are shared on her YouTube channel

Reactions trails pastor's praying video

Tee Jolly

What is she doing?

sheymoze 🔥✅✝️

Omo....... the older prophets are seeing the glory of this generation and they are weeping. this is not what God is calling us for...... very soon strange doctrines will be introduced to the body of Christ

civastarzy

Why’s she sounding like gollum in lord of the ring. what if on the last day, we then realized that Speaking in tongues is demonic. 😭😭😭 because God is never a author of confusion. why will u speak something or make irrelevant sounds or language u don’t even understand

Bukolah

You groan without knowing what you groan for,you can’t say you groan for power because the Bible makes us to understand that the same power which raised up Christ is in us already so I don’t know the power that you all always groan for,or is the power you’re for greater than that one in us?

TOBI OF WAOWX

why do I start having goosebumps the moment she started praying...I'm not even capping or want to do that.... I want to laugh and scroll but I ended up watching it 3 times

Mommy's Pikin👑💎

e sweet me say na men plenty dia



Ruth Adison Adi

What’s this one now?

Jayfits clothings

I can never marry someone like this

Steven Osadumi

Decorum and a sense of restraint should at least be shown with respect when one disagrees with others or does not share their values or opinions.

Calling another person crazy for what they hold dare is insensitive, abusive and bullish. We can do better by passing....

