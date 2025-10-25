A Nigerian lady shared one reason why she left the man she was dating to give other men a chance in her life

According to the lady, the man was not ready to take the next step in their relationship, even though they had dated for a long time

She said she decided to leave the man because she was not getting any younger, and he was wasting her time

A Nigerian lady said she left her boyfriend after she felt like the man was wasting her time.

The lady said she broke up with her man despite the fact that they had been together for a long time.

She spoke in a viral video posted on TikTok by @edi.olex. She noted that she expected the man to take the next step, but he failed.

According to the lady, she was not getting any younger, and the man was wasting her time.

She broke up the relationship to give other men a chance in her life.

"Part of it was my fault and part of it was his fault. I noticed I wasn't getting any younger. I just felt it was time to leave to leave the relationshop and forge ahead. She wasn't ready to take the next step and I'm a lady. I'm not getting any younger. I had to forge ahead and attend to other men in my DM."

Reactions as lady breaks up with boyfriend

@Abijah Gregory said:

"Please ask her if she’s married now after the breakup?"

@Blinkskk said:

"So how far now? I want to believe you are now married and have kids?"

@ƑRΣΣDØM said:

"You for take the next step as he never ready Na."

@olamilekan_862 said:

"But since she’s not getting younger guess she’s married now."

@HONESTKING said:

"Exactly what m going through right now, she is ready but I still need time to gather money."

@cacregistration_by_didee said:

"Oh wow…..Most of you in this comment section are the reason why some ladies stay in long-term relationships without any form of assurance from the guy. At the end of the day, the guy would dump her and go for fresh blood."

@sunny face said:

"Women marry who is ready not who day love."

@EMMA $ said:

"Nah una dey stress yasef, if a woman is ready for marriage, she go do everything possible to gain a man's heart, all this dating and wasting money na stress."

@Yung Ace1212 said:

"I feel where she's coming from, but is she married now?"

@GSTYLES_MRSHOEMAKER said:

"I support her decision. As a lady, date someone you know is ready, and when you don't know at least a year is enough to figure that out, except if settling down isn't in your agenda."

