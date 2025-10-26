A Nigerian mum in the UK shares why she returned to Nigeria to get her daughter’s surgery done

She gave details of how her child’s health issues were handled in the UK and why she decided to move to Nigeria for the surgery

Many who came across the woman's post opened up about their personal experiences with healthcare abroad

A Nigerian woman living in the United Kingdom shared why she came back to her country for her daughter's surgery

She opened up about her daughter's medical conditions and what led her to make the move.

In a video by @olive_daniel on TikTok, the woman said she made complaints to the National Health Service (NHS) in the UK but didn't get a satisfactory response.

Her video was captioned:

"When they asked me why did you travel to Nigeria to get your daughter's surgery. When e reach your turn, wait till something happend to your child, continue trusting NHS.

"Never trusting the NHS, I complained but no one listened to me saying my daughter was fine when I knew she wasn’t. When I am brave enough I will share my story. I am just happy she’s ok."

She added in the comments:

"We have been constant visitors to the hospital with concerns with her breathing since 6weeks after birth and they have been telling me is normal and she will outgrow it."

Reactions trail mother's daughter's surgery in Nigeria

heavensmommy10

Na mumu Dey believe those twitter folks that are always talking about how abroad is better in terms of emergencies. Me wey I Dey Canada sef, I was consulting Nigerian doctors back home and they are the ones that understood what was wrong with me. My husband said that na only machine this ones get pass us, our doctors clear them in terms of intelligence and medical knowledge.

HGP DIVAS WEARS

I went to nigeria with my 8weeks baby too ahe had whooping cough and was treated but she kept on whistling while sleeping and was lean, breathing was not good. We stayed 4months in naija while she was getting treated she is almost 2 now. Mothers follow your instincts

fortunate_nenye

So touching

Babyfaze04

You took the best decision,I had travel to Nigeria for my surgery.NHS keep telling me they don't know the cause of wat is happening to me for 1year & 5months.

