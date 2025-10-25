A Nigerian student who aimed to become a medical doctor died after she was hit by a truck in Canada

The 19-year-old lady, Marvellous Ugochukwu, was waiting for a bus at Dewdney Avenue near Elphinstone Street, Regina

Her elder sister, Miracle Ugochukwu, who also lives in Canada, shared details of how she found out her sister was dead

A Nigerian lady who travelled to Canada to study medicine has sadly died after being hit by a truck.

The lady lives in Regina, Canada, with her sister learned on Sunday, October 12, that her sister was involved in an accident.

Lady dies after she was hit by a truck while she was waiting for a bus. Photo credit: TikTok/CBS Saskachewan.

Source: TikTok

In a heartbreaking video shared on TikTok by CBS Saskatchewan, it was revealed that she was waiting for a bus when she was hit by a truck.

The lady is identified as Marvellous Ugochukwu, who was 19. She lived with her elder sister, Miracle Ugochukwu.

Her sister said:

"She was going to work that Sunday, and she was happy going to work when it happened."

She said her sister's colleagues at work were calling because she hadn't arrived after leaving home.

At some point, Miracle decided to go and look for her sister, and that was when she found out what had happened.

Her sister was waiting for a bus at Dewdney Avenue near Elphinstone Street, Regina, when she was killed by a truck that brought down the structure.

On getting to the bus stop, Miracle was shown her sister's passport and was told that the owner of the ID was deceased.

CBS reports that Marvellous had taken a break from the University of Regina, where she studied due to financial issues. She was working at a restaurant and hoping to return to school as she wanted to be a surgeon.

Miracle tearfully shares how she found out what happened to her sister. Photo credit: TikTok/@cbcsasknews.

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Reactions as truck kills Nigerian lady

@Mimi said:

"May her soul rest in perfect peace she was really a nice person a lovely soul always happy and always there to help. We love you, marvellous and I know u are at peace wherever you are."

@Gloria said:

"How complex can this be? he was speeding, went through a red light, no signs he even tried to stop. If he wouldn't have hit the car the carnage probably would have been worse. Lucky no one else was injured or killed. She was way to young to lose her life from stupidity of another."

@rbkukard said:

"What a nightmare. Hope Miracle is provided with care and services to handle the loss. I am so disappointed that they told her the bad news so coldly."

@Stayhigh2087 said:

"The justice system is crazy... The man's name has still not been released. charges have not been made.. it is terrible."

@Paragon said:

"Chai, Everything the sister said about her is true, she was a nice girl, it hurt to see that she’s gone.."

Truck kills POS attendant in her shop

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian university graduate reportedly died after a truck rammed into her shop in Jalingo, Taraba state.

The incident was said to have happened at Mile 6, Jalingo, where the lady works as a POS attendant.

According to the story, she was in her shop when the truck ran into the place, resulting to her death.

Source: Legit.ng