A Nigerian corps member went viral after sharing a TikTok video showing her PPA gives her and fellow corps members free meals every day, along with other benefits.

A Nigerian corps member has bragged online that her Place of Primary Assignment (PPA) gives her and fellow corps members food every day, mentioning the name of the place in a viral video.

Young corper shows benefits of her PPA

This is contained in a post she made available on her page via a popular social media platform, TikTok, as it shows her at the said location.

The young lady shared the video and also added a caption that explained everything she showed in the video.

The video shows her and several other individuals believed to be corps members and workers at the company she was posted to by the NYSC as her Place of Primary Assignment.

According to a post she made available on her page, @iteoluwa_d_tired_corper, the young lady added a caption that helped to explain everything she posted, as it read:

"My PPA gives us food every day."

As the video played, the lady’s face was shown, and she went ahead to display the different dishes she was served at her PPA.

The TikTok video also showed other individuals at the location, each eating the same meal and taking soft drinks.

As the video made its way online, an individual suggested the name of her PPA, and she confirmed it to be true, saying it is where she is posted by the NYSC.

The conversation between the individual and the lady in the comments read:

A lady asked:

"Your PPA is Nestle Agbara, right?"

The lady who shared the post, Iteoluwakishi, confirmed:

"Yes, it is."

As she shared the post, she also mentioned many other benefits of her PPA and added in the comments:

"Yes, and they pay well. They even give monthly packages (provisions). We have company buses that take us to and from work."

She shared the post online with the description:

"If e easy, make your own PPA run am."

Many individuals who came across the post stormed the comment page to share their thoughts.

Reactions as corps member flaunts free food

Dee Tech Hub said:

"How did you work your way here."

Goodlife_Chima wrote:

"Them go still pay?"

AUCHICLOTHVENDOR added:

"Dem no dey collect EX Corper."

Fisayo's Concept added:

"This is nice. Please did NYSC post you directly or you worked it?"

Daisy Ornamentz stated:

"Tne good thing about NYSC na easy Opue between corpers."

Sunshine shared:

"My ppa as well better food no b here fruits sef join."

_iamlexodus said:

"God is so good!! I served in Jos,my PPA gave me accomodation, paid, transportation to and from work, lunch, paid like 2 different kinda allowances, still got "happy weekend" sometimes, got some extra envelopes, and other extra bonuses for workload and quality delivery! I had the best service year, all glory to God!"

Iteoluwakisha noted:

"God as you do am for Iteoluwakishi, remember. Iteoluwakisha wey dey follow C1 too o."

DIYA ESSENTIALS expressed:

"My PPA said you people are children of the world and we should love not the world and its temptations."

Joy noted:

"Awwn commenting because of your name that’s my best friend’s name. It’s not common."

DURAH BAKES wrote:

"No let the fish enter my eye nah corper wee ooo wee wee wee was was waa."

@prettykaothar stressed:

"Onchoooo e be lyk say na only me this NYSC no favor."

Toby shared:

"If nysc post me there, what are the chances I’ll get accepted and do they provide accommodation?"

Watch the video below:

