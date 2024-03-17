A young lady recently recounted online how her Place of Primary Assignment (PPA) presented her with a Ramadan gift, capturing the interest of many

She seemed thrilled as she displayed the assortment of food items she received as an NYSC member

The array of provisions included essentials such as milk, Milo, and sugar, among other staples

Her PPA gave her Ramadan gift. Photo credit: @hadeezasglam

Source: TikTok

As shared by @hadeezasglam, it’s a tale of joy, community, and the celebration of Ramadan in Nigeria.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Olaowo Aish said:

“My PPA can never, them no evenacknowledge say I Dey fast.”

Qudroh abiola wrote:

“Can't be my Ppa nah sufferness full there can't wait to be through.”

BabyGurll:

“Drop the name of the PPA if you get mind.”

User92838383773:

“God...can I be your asst helping you lowkey..we should share this please sugar don do me...l get garri for house.”

Adedeji yetunde:

“My PPA gives this every month.”

Iam_yanma:

“This reminds me of when i was serving, during festive period do get bag of rice and cash attached.”

Source: Legit.ng