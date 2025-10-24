A Youth corps member goes viral for ironing NYSC uniform with a pot on a gas stove during NEPA blackout

She shared the full process on TikTok, showing her kitchen setup and the steps she took to iron the outfit

The video gained attention as she explained it was a quick alternative due to power outage and running late for training

A youth corps member has gone viral online after she used a pot to iron her NYSC outfit when NEPA took the light, showing the full process.

The individual shared the post on her page via the popular social media platform TikTok, showing her with the pot in what is believed to be her kitchen.

Corps member shares clever ironing method on TikTok. Photo source: Tiktok/boriadroit365

Source: TikTok

Corps member irons NYSC outfit with pot

At the beginning of the video, she stood beside a gas stove and placed a pot on it, with her NYSC uniform visibly seen nearby.

She took this unexpected step due to the lack of power in her apartment.

According to a post she shared on her page, @boriadroit365, she also attached a caption that helps viewers better understand her video.

The caption on the TikTok video read:

“Nepa off light but this NYSC uniform must be ironed by gas, pot, candle, or fire.”

In the video, she explained that she needed to iron her NYSC outfit, but NEPA refused to bring light, so she decided to find an alternative: a gas stove and a pot.

She placed the pot on the stove, and when it became very hot, she pressed it onto her NYSC outfit to iron it.

Corps member uses gas stove and pot to iron clothes. Photo source: Tiktok/boriadroit365

Source: TikTok

The video also included a description that read:

“Note: This isn’t the best method. But it saves me every time I have to iron my clothes without NEPA light. In between, I’m running late to my SRHR and PWD training for today.”

She added a disclaimer to make people understand that this isn’t the best method, but she needed her NYSC outfit ironed.

As the post made its way online, concerned individuals stormed the comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as lady irons NYSC outfit

ERIHFOLAJOMI said:

"Wisdom don’t leave me."

Iteoluwakishi wrote:

"I never iron my uniform since after camp."

JIBOYE_OF_LAGOS added:

"As how naaaaaa tolu."

ari_dunu8 stressed:

"Una Dey iron Nysc uniform ?"

A/oyo COPA noted:

"Una dey iron Keh even if light Dey I’ll wear it rough."

oluwa_nifemi904 shared:

"Technologiaaa."

Watch the video below:

In a related story, Legit.ng recently reported on Nigeria’s first ‘NEPAless’ gas-powered iron. The iron works without electricity or coal, using small butane gas canisters instead.

Toddler irons clothes using AC remote

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported a viral story about a smart little girl who used an AC remote to iron her clothes. Her mother said she didn’t have time to iron, so the toddler decided to do it herself. In the video, the girl could be seen carefully smoothing out the wrinkles with the remote and folding the clothes neatly after.

Many social media users praised her cleverness and said she was very observant. Her mother shared the video on TikTok and said she was amazed at how well her daughter folded the clothes.

Source: Legit.ng