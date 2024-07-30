An NYSC corps member at her primary assignment shared her delightful experiences, and the video went viral on TikTok

In the clip, she enthusiastically described the variety of food provided at her PPA, detailing each meal she has enjoyed

The corps member's joy and satisfaction with her posting were evident, as she showcased the fun and fulfilment she was experiencing

Corper gets exciting food at PPA. Photo credit: @ayisat

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Thesophiagraciousibeh said:

“Nah airport.”

Glorious babe wrote:

“Where’s ur PPA am suffering in mine.”

Ayisat commented:

“You won’t suffer in Jesus name.”

Correcthrift also commented:

“Na only Abuja you fit see this kind thing.”

Dhunny:

“Wow, you no go like share the name of this your PPA?”

Babita:

“Pls share the name of ur PPA make we wa go serve next year follow u enjoy.”

Rayo:

“You don carry this thing come TikTok abi.”

