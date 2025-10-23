Businessman, Blord, was welcomed with pomp and pageantry by his staff as he arrived at his company's headquarters

Blord was recently engaged in a public spat on social media with popular activist, VeryDarkMan, over phone importation

In a video he posted on his Instagram page, Blord was hailed by his staff, who said he defeated VeryDarkMan

Businessman and cryptocurrency boss, Blord, was welcomed like a hero by his staff when he arrived at his company's headquarters.

This is coming after his social media fight with activist, VeryDarkMan, over the price of iPhone XR upgraded to iPhone 17 Pro.

Blord was welcomed like a hero by his staff. Photo credit: Instagram/Blord.

Source: Instagram

In a new video, he posted on his recovered Instagram account, Blord was seen dancing as he was cheered on by his staff at Blord Group.

According to them, he is the only man to have defeated VeryDarkMan in a social media fight.

Blord told his staff that he came out unscathed and that he did not lose anything during the well-publicised fight.

He wrote:

"I was welcomed to the Blordgroup HQ, Awka Anambra State by my amazing staff (morning shift ). I told them I have dropped my pen."

Blord seen dancing as his staff welcomed him. Photo credit: Instagram/Blord.

Source: Instagram

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Blord staff welcome him like hero

@ferrari_blacboy said:

"VDM knows the kind of people he can drag and actually win against. He’s realized Blord isn’t his mate — that’s why he stopped making more videos. Who pass you, don pass you."

@nenyenens said:

"See the number of staff you have..You have really taken many from the streets, well done."

@prince_nollywood said:

"I told them you have a lot on your pay roll."

@nancyq_d22 said:

"I was so excited inside Keke when I saw you dancing. Victory dance."

@seyiisable said:

"VDM just give you the attention you've been wanting for years now ENJOY brother there is a lot to learn from this little drama."

@realmrdave1 said:

"See job he created ooooh but person with camera and singlet Dey him room the talk rubbish."

@mrs_blord said:

"Integrity na water. Responsible na water. just look at his staff nah. Even me go like be like you so I understand."

@fg_.wills said:

"Activist dey Germany dey create content. Very soon he would have problem with someone there."

@tsehgoogb said:

"Na this kind happiness Dey pained vdm. How would he be feeling after laughing about your account."

@nkyss_place said:

"See the amount of workers he has, you are a blessing to your génération biko."

@gracefoundme1 said:

"They are genuinely happy, someone who employed youths and contributed to the growth of Nigeria 🇳🇬. You will not fall."

Man shares opinion on fight between Blord and VDM

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man had weighed in on the heated exchange between businessman, Blord, and VeryDarkMan.

The two internet personalities have been trading words for some days now over the price of the remodelled iPhone 17 XR.

Addressing the saga, a man shared his take in now-viral clip as he pointed out where the billionaire businessman may have gone wrong.

Source: Legit.ng