A Nigerian man has shared his thoughts on the ongoing rift between Chinese businessman, China Ross, and online critic VeryDarkMan

The man blamed Ross for sponsoring his own downfall and mentioned how he had made a costly mistake

He said he pities Ross because he understands the state of his business at the moment, which is not good

A man named Nwaikuku has blamed Chinese businessman China Ross for orchestrating his own downfall.

This comes amid Ross' rift with Nigerian online critic Martins Vincent Otse, widely known as VeryDarkMan.

A man faults the Chinese businessman for involving VeryDarkMan in his business. Photo Credit: Ross Used Clothing & Shoes, Verydarkblackman, Nwaikuku

Source: Facebook

VeryDarkMan: Chinese businessman's mistake

In a Facebook post, Nwaikuku stated that Ross should not have paid for VeryDarkman's trip to China, adding that the critic has now used and dumped him.

He added that those whose businesses were affected by virtue of VeryDarkMan promoting Ross' business when they were on good terms would seek to take advantage of their deepening rift to get back at the online critic.

Unfortunately, Nwaikuku noted that it's Ross' business that would suffer. He expressed pity for the Chinese over how his misunderstanding with VeryDarkMan might have taken its toll on his business.

He wrote:

"Mr. Ross Used Clothing carry his hand sponsored his own downfall. You for dey do your businessn jejely you go pay for trip to china for Vdm.

"Now he has used and dumped you.

"The tragedy of the whole things is that all the people Vdm trip to China threatened their business will now start amplifying the whole things and calling you a scam just to get at Verydarkman but at the end na you go suffer am.

"I sincerely feel for you because I truly understand what the fate of your business is right now. This is not a good thing for any business that is online-based."

A man criticises the Chinese businessman, saying he made a mistake. Photo Credit: Ross Used Clothing & Shoes, Verydarkblackman

Source: Facebook

VeryDarkMan versus Ross: Man's statement triggers reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's post below:

Josephodibenua Joe-man said:

"I work with Chinese they are never straight in their business."

Ikmore Victor Ugwu said:

"Chinese do more fraud in business than you think Nwaikuku don't defend what you don't really know too well."

Atuogu Stanley Okechukwu said:

"Nice one some Bongo people na mumu VDM done used them, they will learn in a hard way."

Priscafavour Chinenyenwa Mbaeri said:

"Like say na only Nigeria dey patronise China.

"Make all of Una rest."

Bartho Chibuzor Wisdom said:

"He didn't know he was dealing with a manipulator."

Onye Henry said:

"No igbo.

"No business.

"The only people to trust.

"You can do business with.

"They are safer than world bank vaults to keep secrets safe."

Mitt'e Wa Tomy said:

"Today wuna don like Mr Ross, yesterday was blord. For how long will you continue like this."

Chinese businessman releases chats with VeryDarkMan

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Chinese businessman had posted his chats with VeryDarkMan after the online critic called him out.

The businessman said that he had spent $15,000 (N22 million) on the online critic, but he doesn't care about that.

Ross believes his misunderstanding with VeryDarkMan would be resolved in a few months, but maintains that he is a genuine businessman.

Source: Legit.ng