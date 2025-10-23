A Nigerian lady shared the story of how she flew in from the UK to attend a wedding in Nigeria and how much she spent In a video which has sparked reactions on TikTok, the lady shared a breakdown of how she spent her money In total, she said she spent N1.9 million, with her flight ticket costing the highest as she paid N1 million for it

A Nigerian lady who is based abroad travelled back home to attend a wedding, and she shared how much she spent.

The lady shared a video giving a breakdown of how she spent N1.9 million to attend the wedding.

The lady said she spent N1.9 million to attend a wedding in Nigeria. Photo credit: TikTok/@shads.invests and Getty Images/ JohnnyGreig.

Source: UGC

In a video she posted on TikTok, the lady, @shads.invests, booked her flight for N1 million.

So many people in the comment section said she spent a lot on the wedding.

Her words:

"My flight was around N1 million. Then I got my hair done, which cost me N45k. Then I went to get my dress, which cost me N300k. Then, the lace itself costs me N392k. My makeup for the wedding day costs me N160k. My gele costs me N25k. That brings the total cost to N1.9 million."

The lady said she spent N1.9 million to attend a wedding. Photo credit: TikTok/@shads.invests.

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shares how much she spent to attend a wedding

@Nia Salt said:

"That makeup was expensive."

@Ayomaurice | PR Girlie said:

"So funny about everyone saying the makeup is expensive. In pounds that’s actually cheap."

@zara_mum4 said:

"Since your flight ticket was included that’s a cheap and affordable budget and you looked really nice."

@keeinah1 said:

"Make up 160k hmmmm but but that’s the make up…same beat for 70k will be ok."

@ONILE AJE said:

"Nah make up artist collect money, nah Una Dey cry for another person hard earn. Burst my head."

@P said:

"Make up was how much? These prices are insaneee."

@becs said:

"You look beautiful. But to make that dress 300k? Makeup 160k? Naija."

@Adewumi Akinwale said:

"Your make up so beautiful."

@Bukky Akinpelu Opejin said:

"Absolutely beautiful. Not bad."

Lady shares what she discovered after attending weddling

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who attended a wedding made an interesting discovery as she saw her ex-boyfriend there.

The lady said her ex-boyfriend was working as the official MC at the wedding and she decided to make a video with him.

The video she posted on TikTok showed the two ex-lovers dancing happily with each other during the event.

Lady shares how groom's friend humiliated her

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady who was part of the ‘asoebi’ girls for her friend’s wedding has opened up about her experience.

The lady said her friend did not make arrangements for the ‘asoebi’ girls, and they ended up going to the wedding with a tricycle, also known as ‘keke’.

She added that the groom’s friend confronted her to return the ‘asoebi’ outfit and beat her after she threw the clothes at him.

Source: Legit.ng