In the video shared by @nursepaula2, she said her ex was working at the wedding as the event MC.

They were seen dancing with each other, making funny moves that caught the attention of TikTok users.

She captioned the video:

"Your ex is the MC at your friend's wedding."

Reactiosn as lady runs into her ex

@Biden_ said:

"I can’t marry a girl who still talks with their ex."

@feranmi asked:

"Oya take mic. Why you leave person wey match your Energy?"

@Sen.Vincent said:

"You resemble Bobrisky."

@omo Arojojoye said:

"Your full style pls? I would love to recreate it."

@birajoseph261 said:

"I can't date a girl who does not hate her ex."

@Lumina said:

"The story never finish, you visit him later or not? Talk true."

@Ayooooooo said:

"@Pope Experience So na the true story be this? Them still come win you. We go collect your Nze title o."

@Lady Kay said:

"Awww! True definition of nah ex we be, we no be enemy."

@Kcee5star said:

"Make him no use style punch your mouth. Para still dey the guy body."

@UU_Wilfred said:

"Tell us the truth, you de miss am abi you no de miss am?"

