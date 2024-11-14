A lady who was part of the ‘asoebi’ girls for her friend’s wedding has opened up about her experience

The lady said her friend did not make arrangements for the ‘asoebi’ girls, and they ended up going to the wedding with a tricycle, also known as ‘keke’

She said the groom’s friend confronted her to return the ‘asoebi’ outfit and beat her after she threw the clothes at him

A Nigerian lady recounts her bitter experience as an ‘asoebi’ girl at her friend’s wedding.

She stated that when her friend approached her to be part of her 'asoebi' girls, she was initially reluctant.

Lady shares her ordeal at wedding. Photo: @kweenstecy

Source: TikTok

In a video shared by @kweenstecy on TikTok, the lady noted that the bride gave them the 'asoebi' material for free.

The lady later agreed to be part of the train after much persuasion.

Asoebi girls go to wedding with keke

No transportation arrangement was made for the 'asoebi' girls on the wedding day.

Though the groom’s friends had cars, none agreed to convey the 'asoebi' girls to the wedding.

The ladies used a tricycle, also known as 'Keke', to attend church for the wedding.

Groom’s friend assaults bride's 'asoebi' girl

In another video, the lady recounted what happened after the church service.

She said they returned to the hotel after the church service, and one of the groom’s friends told her to remove the asoebi dress and return it immediately.

When she asked why, the groom’s friends said it was the groom’s order. She tried to leave the room, but he pushed her back and told her to return the dress.

Her words:

“I went to remove my clothes - my trad and my wedding clothes. I threw it on the guy, and he rushed me and started beating me.”

The lady also stated that she wanted the bride and groom to provide the man who assaulted her.

Watch the video below:

