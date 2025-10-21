A Nigerian lady shared how she became a lecturer at the age of 26, detailing what she did after her first degree

She mentioned the steps she took before getting her job, sparking mixed reactions from her students and others

Those who came across her video shared how she inspired them, while some asked her questions

A 26-year-old lecturer at Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology, Ikere-Ekiti (BOUESTI) shared how she got her job.

She mentioned the steps she took before getting the job.

In a TikTok video by @thefolaojoo, the lady opened up about how she graduated at 21 and got her first job at 23.

She said:

“If you ask me how I became a lecturer at 26, I will tell you I had my first degree at 21 and even though. I didn't have the best grade, but I was determined to make the most of it.

“I got my first job at 23 after nysc. I would have just settled with that, but I knew I wanted more. So I started my master's degree and struggled with my job even though it was in 2 different states

“I would work Monday till Thursday then travel Monday evening so I can attend classes on Friday/Saturday

“I finished masters at 26 as the best student in my departments. I built connections with people and spoke about my interest in lecturing. And then lecturing came again at 26.”

She added in the comments:

" I was privileged to have my parent sponsor my first degree but I sponsored my second degree myself…I had to get a job so I could pay for my school fee.

"So the best advice i would give is to get side hustles, jobs , as much as the person can so you can use the money you get from there to pay your fee..it might not be so easy but it a price worth paying I guess."

Watch her video below:

Reactions trail young lecturer's experience

@Timeless Glamour by Mary said:

"This is really encouraging If i may ask,what dud you study?"



@Oreoluwa said:

"You are such a lucky girl,I love seeing someone to achieved his/her goals at young age and also kudos to all parents out there for unconditional support and love for their children."

@Mirahkul | Content Creator said:

"What discipline can I go for my masters as an Education and English language graduate?"

@Insurance man said:

"Thank God for that, but you need to be appreciating your parent for the job well done because they were the one paying your school bills . Doing that you were able to focus on your studies. Unlike us that we have to do two or three jobs somewhere before we could pay our school bills. Thank God for today I’m also a lecturer at one Federal polytechnic in Nigeria."

@Favour Ovie said:

"Ma I want to ask a question, what about someone that isn't financially strong."

