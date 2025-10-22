A Nigerian lady went viral after sharing how she prepared for Nathaniel Bassey’s Hallelujah Challenge

She stated that her prayer point was to win the 2026 Big Brother Naija reality show and decided to represent it in the “dress like your miracle” segment

Many who came across the lady's video shared mixed reactions, as some shared similar experiences

A Nigerian lady who joined Nathaniel Bassey’s Hallelujah Challenge shared how dressed up in line with her prayer request - to win the Big Brother Naija show.

The Hallelujah Challenge is an online prayer and praise meeting hosted by Nigerian gospel singer, Nathaniel Bassey.

Hallelujah Challenge: Lady Who Wants to Win 2026 BBNaija Joins “Dress Like Your Miracle”, Goes Viral

In a segment of the program tagged “dress like your miracle”, participants are told to dress or act in a way that signifies their prayer points.

In a video by @mi_racle162 on TikTok, the lady said her prayer point was to win the Big Brother Naija reality TV show in 2026.

Lady shows preparation for Hallelujah Challenge

In preparation for the “dress like your miracle” segment, the lady used a paper to form a sash.

On the sash were the words:

“BBN WINNER 2026.”

She also wore a tiara and held a bottle of wine in her hands as she danced happily.

The lady captioned the video:

“Dress like your miracle. From my mouth to God’s ears. Big brother naija winner 2026. Wether the devil like it or not God has signed it that drink is for the confirmation of my celebration tonight !!”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady’s preparation for Hallelujah challenge

HAIR VENDOR IN LAGOS//OHMALUXE said:

I’m happy for u dear but this video can disqualify u even from the audition level, talking from experience oh they will go through ur socials and this video might not go well with them

colonykokoriko💕✌🏻

BBN IS NOT IN ALIGNMENT WITH GODS WORD, So therefore is not allowed to ask for that, message from Pastor Nathaniel Bassey Himself, as for things that has to do with Godly things, BBN is not Godly period.

Girl🌹like🌹Alex 🌹

For doing this we will stand for you next year

TORY

Be like we many wey get thesame prayer point for 2026 oh😂😩 We meet in the house 2026 for S11 dear stranger 🤝 (Amen🙌)

️Am HER🫶🏾💕

I will follow these page cos am rooting for u next year I God will definitely do it

AFFORDABLE CLOTHE VENDOR IN IB

I’ll be back here in 2026 to congratulate you again 🥰 and I’ll be in my answered prayer era too

softy😍🥰

You just dey gather fans wait for next year😂😂🥰❤❤ we are rooting for you next year Nne

Akinola Odunayo Mary

Big brother Naija no Dey like casting like this 😩you for keep am archive and when it happens you release it,remember internet no det forget ,if they later pick you as housemate this can alter it o

AUCHI HAIR/COSMETICS VENDOR

I believe you know BBN rules😩 ppl should not know you’re going to the house if you really want to be there, if not they won’t pick you

In related stories, a lady who wore a fake baby bump welcomed twins, following the instruction of 'dress like your miracle', while another got two job offers after dancing with a fake acceptance letter during the challenge.

Lady destroys relationship she prayed for

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared how she prayed for a relationship during Nathaniel Bassey’s Hallelujah Challenge.

She stated that after God brought the man to her, she destroyed the relationship herself, but learnt a lesson.

As she shared details about what happened, netizens offered their diverse views on her experience, sparking a debate.

