A Nigerian lady went viral after sharing how she prepared for Nathaniel Bassey’s Hallelujah Challenge

She shared how she used paper to make several items that signified her prayer requests in the “dress like your miracle” segment

Many who came across the lady's video shared mixed reactions, as some shared similar experiences

A Nigerian lady who joined Nathaniel Bassey’s Hallelujah Challenge shared how she used paper to make items that signified her prayer points.

The Hallelujah Challenge is an online prayer and praise meeting hosted by Nigerian gospel singer, Nathaniel Bassey.

Hallelujah Challenge: Lady Draws Dream Man, iPhone 16 and Other Needs for “Dress Like Your Miracle”

Source: TikTok

In a segment of the program tagged “dress like your miracle”, participants are told to dress or act in a way that signifies their prayer points.

In a video by @_kayxis on TikTok, the lady showed how she used paper to signify her prayer points.

Lady shows preparation for Hallelujah Challenge

The lady seeking a new phone, marriage, money, and other items used paper to make them.

Items she made with paper include an iPhone 16, a picture of her dream man, cash, etc.

On some of the papers, she wrote what she wanted, such as vacation, visibility, 2 million followers, and the names of her family members and loved ones.

She captioned the video:

“Hallelujah challenge day 15 Dress like your miracle. Luke 1:37”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady’s preparation for Hallelujah challenge

NADINE E🌸T🌸A

No offense but is buying an iPhone a miracle????

good

E no too much?

Blueky✨

The first hallelujah challenge we did earlier this year,I drew an iPhone 13 on a paper,wrote in another paper say I must enter plane this year whether local or international flight..yall guess what???..everything came to passsss😭😭..i got the 13 i asked for and I don Dey fly plane like bus now😭🤲…God answers prayers abeg

𝓜𝓫𝓪𝓰𝓲𝓼𝓱𝓸𝓻🍒

Praying and working for your dreams at the same time is not bad it’s only bad when you wish for things and want God to grant them without putting efforts

bennyquotes0

Sometimes dedicate one request for Gods kingdom( like winning souls for Christ or evangelism, or serving in purity and holiness or more anointing, wisdom, and a blessing to nations)

Madison Splendor ✝️

God looks at your motive behind your request before answering your prayers, if your motives are not going to glorify His name then just forget.

LIGHT 🤍

Not everyone would do this. May our prayers be answered!!! See you tonight

ella93

Ur vacation drawing,I can see yansh 🙄,Are u planning to do BBL with the Hallelujah challenge prayer

In related stories, a lady who wore a fake baby bump welcomed twins, following the instruction of 'dress like your miracle', while another got two job offers after dancing with a fake acceptance letter during the challenge.

Lady destroys relationship she prayed for

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared how she prayed for a relationship during Nathaniel Bassey’s Hallelujah Challenge.

She stated that after God brought the man to her, she destroyed the relationship herself, but learnt a lesson.

As she gave details about what happened, netizens gave their diverse views on her experience, sparking debate.

Source: Legit.ng