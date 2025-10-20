A Nigerian lady has shared her experience with popular Nigerian actress and mother of two, Regina Daniels Nwoko, in Abuja

In a trending post, the lady recounted how she had attended a seminar in Abuja and met the actress including other high-profile women

She narrated her encounter with the actress in her reaction to viral reports of the actress's alleged clash with her billionaire husband

A Nigerian lady has recounted an encounter she once had with actress Regina Daniels Nwoko, amid reports about the actress’s troubled marriage.

She had met the actress during a high-profile seminar in Abuja, where she had the opportunity to observe and interact with Regina.

Lady recounts experience with Regina Daniels

Writing on Facebook, the lady identified as Jennifer Mma Ozurumba explained that she had attended the event as a guest alongside several influential figures.

According to her, the hall was filled with prominent women including wives of politicians, business executives, and other well-known personalities.

She stated that Regina Daniels attended the gathering in her capacity as the wife of senator Ned Nwoko.

Jennifer narrated that when Regina entered the venue, she immediately attracted everyone’s attention, possibly because of her celebrity status.

She noted that despite the admiration and stares, the actress appeared composed and courteous throughout.

Regina, she said, took a seat directly in front of her, while her personal assistant sat beside her.

The assistant reportedly handled the actress’s phones and occasionally recorded her while guests approached to greet her.

Jennifer went on to describe how she engaged the actress in a brief conversation, during which Regina responded politely with a smile.

The short exchange, she said, left a positive impression. They later took a photo together before the event ended.

She further mentioned that Regina was accompanied by a convoy of security officers who stayed close to her at all times.

To Jennifer, it appeared as though the actress had limited freedom due to the tight security presence.

She compared this with other guests at the event, many of whom arrived without escorts, given that the venue was already under strict security and entry was restricted to invitees only.

Reacting to recent reports about Regina’s alleged marital crisis, Jennifer expressed disbelief and sadness.

She stated that it was difficult to match the respectful and calm lady she met with the troubling claims now circulating about her relationship with her husband.

In her words:

"The first time I met REGINA. Few years ago, I attended a Seminar in Abuja as a guest. In that seminar all the women you know in Nigeria, the movers and shakers were there. Wives of Senators, house of rep members, CEOs, C—level executives, industry leaders etc, were all there. Regina was also there as a Senator's wife.

"When Regina Daniels walked in, everyone paid her attention to my amazement. (Probably because she is a celebrity.) Despite the attention, she remained calm and respectful. She sat just in front of me and her assistant sat next to me. The assistant held her phones and made videos of her while people went to greet her.

"We interacted and I asked her "Regina how are you?" She replied respectfully "I am fine, thank you", with a calm smile. That alone made me like her. Then we took this picture. She came with a convoy of security officers and they surrounded her anywhere she went. To me, it felt like she was caged. I can't imagine not having freedom of movement.

"Other dignitaries came there without any convoy because the place was heavily guarded. You can't even gain access unless you were invited. I met a lot of valuable people there that day. Now, my girl is in this mess. I can't believe she is being hit by the same man she held so highly. Jennifer Mma Ozurumba. Your amiable coach."

Reactions as lady shares experience with Regina Daniels

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Omote Charity:

''She didn't hold the man high, na the wealth she hold, why una no won tell her the truth, is Ned the first man to hitt his wife, e reach Regina turn, una turn am to news, the same person wey say she rather cry in private jet, than to cry inside Keke."

Austin Tessy said:

"Honestly the man's statement bring me to tearing, it's broke my heart, I haven't meet with Regina one on one but I so much love and admire her,I pray all this will fade soonest."

Treasure Urch added:

"That's what happens when you don't a good advisor."

See the post below:

Nigerian lady takes sides with Regina Daniels

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared a heartbreaking post on Facebook reacting to the marital crisis between Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko.

In her post, she lamented Regina Daniels' situation, stating that she understood her pain during this difficult time.

