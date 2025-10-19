A Nigerian lady has shared a post on TikTok reacting to the crisis between popular actress Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband

In a video, she said she couldn't believe her ears when she heard what Regina's house staff allegedly said about her

Social media users who came across her post stormed the comments section to share their opinions about the situation

A Nigerian lady has drawn attention online after narrating what she heard about the household staff of actress Regina Daniels and her husband, Ned Nwoko, in the middle of the couple’s alleged marital crisis.

She spoke on how the staff reportedly reacted to the situation and the confidence they expressed about what would happen next.

Lady speaks about Regina Daniels' household staff

The TikTok user, known as @amkvivian, first explained that her source was a blogger known as Cutie Jullz.

She claimed that members of the Nwoko household staff believed that Regina Daniels would eventually return to her husband despite the drama that recently took place.

They were reportedly said to have spoken with certainty, maintaining that this was not the first time the actress had left home after a clash.

According to the lady, the staff claimed that she would always come back to apologise and reconcile, and they expected the same outcome again.

She described this attitude as the part of the story that 'burst her head', noting how the staff seemed convinced that nothing lasting would come out of the fight.

She went on to recount the rest of the blogger’s narration about what allegedly transpired between the couple.

It was said that on the night of the incident, Regina was meant to be with her husband but decided to go out instead with her children.

The disagreement reportedly began when Ned Nwoko tried to stop her from leaving, causing an alleged scene between them.

According to the lady, Regina angrily damaged one of her husband’s luxury vehicles, and her brother, who was present, allegedly intervened in defence of his sister, and the situation quickly became chaotic.

Security personnel were said to have been instructed to remove Regina and her people from the residence.

Despite everything that took place, the household staff allegedly maintained that Regina would return to her husband, just as she had done during previous disagreements.

The lady said in her video:

"The part that burst my brain is where she said that in all these, that the house staff of Pa Ned believe that Regina Daniels will definitely come back and beg Pa Ned. That this is not the first time. So she's definitely going to come back, kneel down, crawling, begging to come back into his life. This is not the first time. That's why I said when it comes to husband and wife matter, we no dey too put mouth because them go use us settle las las. Them go come tell us to mind our business."

Reactions as lady reacts to Regina and Ned's clash

Nigerians did not hesitate to share their opinions in the comments section.

@Classic jonathan said:

"I like as u Dey risk urself just to entertain us. If the arrest you now what will u tell Nigeria?"

@Hamah said:

"What people should learn from this Regina Daniels and Ned saga is that no amount of money or luxury is worth your peace of mind or happiness."

@Vitor Mendes said:

"I nor wan hear say Regina Daniels later talk say money can't buy happiness o."

@GENTLE added:

"Come no vex ooo, you dey there wen all this things dey happen? na question I ask oo."

See the post below:

