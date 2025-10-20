A man, Kelly Hassino, has countered Senator Prince Ned Nwoko's claim that his wife, Regina Daniels, has a drug addiction

Nwoko made the allegation while addressing Regina's earlier accusation of domestic violence, which made the rounds online

Kelly said he met Regina at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel earlier this year, and recounted his takeaway from their brief interaction

A Nigerian blogger, Kelly Hassino, said he refused to accept Senator Prince Munir Ned Nwoko's allegation that his wife, Regina Daniels, is a drug addict.

He said he could agree she was an alcoholic, but not a drug addict.

Man's brief encounter with Regina Daniels

Kelly, in a Facebook post, recounted his brief encounter with the actress at Transcorp Hilton hotel earlier this year.

According to Kelly, he introduced himself as a social media influencer to her and she was so polite and coordinated.

He added that she might be only stubborn because it is necessary IN a polygamous marriage. In his words:

"I refuse to agree that Regina Daniels is a drug addict.

"Alcohol maybe, but drugs..noo.

"I met her once at Transcorp Hilton earlier this year..I introduced myself as a social media influencer.. she was so polite and coordinated to be that and I've met many drug addicts... It's easy to tell that they are.

"Regina Daniels is only a very stubborn girl and when you're one of the wives in a polygamy, you have no choice but to be stubborn because it can mean the difference life and death.

"I no gree! Mba."

Man's brief encounter with Regina elicits reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's encounter with Regina Daniels below:

Dani Olerum said:

"Was Whitney Houston wild and violent to her fans?

"How does Regina being polite and co-ordinated with u exonerate her,if she's one sniffer,or dragger, in the confines of her room?"

Ugochukwu Ugoeze Royalty said:

"So she should be high all the time even when going out because she will meet personalities such as you..."

Leye Onikoyi said:

"I laugh, na the ones wey don tey for the waka you go quick know. if not you will never know.

"Cause you met her and didn't detect such, doesn't mean she doesnt .. in short when you saw her were you looking for signs or you were just happily talking to her?"

Charles Kay Anyabuike said:

"So a drug user can not be lucid and polite occasionally. Did you follow her to her house?"

Anyaegbu Michael said:

"A few seconds greeting at Transcop has automatically explained who she really is to you to know her more than the husband."

Charles Awele said:

"She has been seen on video many times smoking loud an.

"Na wa for you ooo.

"Then I'll defer you to the video,observe and see that the sympathetic crowd around her were contemplating on forcing water down her throat or pouring it on her head.

"That is first head for a high person or an intoxicated person.

"No be everything Dem go teach Una 😀😀."

Old prophecy about Regina Daniels resurfaces

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an old prophecy about actress Regina Daniels had resurfaced online.

In a clip, a prophetess claimed she once received a revelation that Regina’s husband allegedly beats her and that the actress often cries out for her mother’s help.

According to the woman, Regina’s mother has failed to intervene, while the actress continues to endure the abuse because of the material benefits she receives from the marriage.

