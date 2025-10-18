A man who visited cryptocurrency entrepreneur Linus Williams, widely known as Blord, in his private office in December 2024, has opened up about the meeting

According to the man, he sat down and discussed with the businessman, pointing out certain things about him

The man's observation comes amid Blord's online rift with internet critic Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, regarding the price of an iPhone 17 imitation

A Nigerian man, Aniekan James Ekah, has opened up about his personal encounter with Blord in December 2024.

The man said he visited Blord's private office in Awka, Anambra State, and had a discussion with the businessman.

A man describes Blord as a calm and focused man.

Source: Facebook

James, in a Facebook post, released a picture from his visit to Blord's private office.

Man describes Blord's behaviour

According to James, Blord is a calm and focused individual and is one of the most attentive listeners one would ever meet.

Commenting on Blord's online rift with VeryDarkMan, James called for peace, support and growth, emphasising that unity is strength and peace is power. In his words:

"This is Linus Williams a.k.a BLord.

"This photo was taken in his private office in Awka, Anambra State, last December.

"I've met him. Sat with him. Talked with him.

"He’s calm, focused, and one of the most attentive listeners you’ll ever meet.

"I may not know all the details about his issue with VDM, but one thing I do know is this, we are young people trying to make it in the same world.

"Sometimes, content turns into conflict. But beyond the noise, we must remember that unity is strength and peace is power.

"BLord has come a long way in business. He has inspired many, created jobs, and put food on countless tables. That deserves some respect.

"Let’s promote peace, not hate.

"Support, not rivalry.

"Growth, not grudges.

"At the end of the day, we are all brothers and sisters trying to rise."

A man says he visited Blord's private office in December 2024.

Source: Facebook

Man's comment on Blord triggers reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's post about Blord below:

Aniekan Uko said:

"Oga the issue here is not how someone has work hard but don't kill us with your price."

Aniebiet Augustine said:

"And he has the mind to post VDM noodles on his social media platform.

"He will learn the hard way."

Eugene Monie said:

"Only Blind followers of VDM go just go from Zero to 100 to hate or Talk n label him a bad name .... I know BLord for yes now the nig'ga is one serious Guy I know from that Anambra ... And this is an Employer of labour. In all this if he is not good his workers should be the first to drag him.

"Like u said let all Young people Unite .. dont hate who is doing well in life more than you.

"He has the right to sell his market the way he wants to."

Chilly B said:

"Sm1 has imported already and has paid a lot to get it shipped, the other hvnt bought, but says send money I will sell cheaper, why cnt he buy with his own money, also shipped and cm down to nigeria let's see if he will still sell cheaper?????"

Brown Edu Dcr said:

"So make him no reduce price of Car? How bout price of the Okrika iPhone?"

Akpan Anthony said:

"Bro all these no change the cost of his business. Our concern as Nigerian youth is that he should reduce prices of things he is selling."

Nigerian university honours Blord with honorary degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian university had honoured Blord with an honorary doctorate degree.

On Friday, October 17, Blord took to his backup Instagram page after his official account was taken down to share pictures and clips from a university convocation ceremony.

In another post, Blord disclosed that he was asked to come to the event for an award, but he never knew it would be a doctorate degree, as he bragged about earning one at just 27.

