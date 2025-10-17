Businessman Blord has shared pictures capturing the moment he was honoured with a doctorate by a Nigerian university

Blord also shared the reason behind his honorary doctorate degree as he bragged about earning one at just 27

The businessman’s latest achievement comes amid his iPhone price war with online critic VeryDarkMan

Businessman and crypto investor Linus Williams, popularly known as Blord, has bagged a new educational achievement after he was honoured with a doctorate degree in science by a Nigerian university.

On Friday, October 17, Blord took to his backup Instagram page after his official account was taken down, to share pictures as well as clips from a university convocation ceremony.

"I was honoured today with a doctorate degree in science," he wrote in a caption.

In another post, Blord disclosed that he was asked to come to the event for an award, but he never knew it would be a doctorate degree as he bragged about earning one at just 27.

"They told me to come for an award, I never knew it was a doctorate degree for all my scholarship and contributions towards education and humanity, doctorate degree at 27? God bless the VC of Paul University," Blord wrote.

Screenshot of Blord’s post announcing his honorary doctorate degree from Nigerian university is below:

Blord's doctorate degree comes following the ongoing exchange between him and the social media critic over iPhone prices.

Legit.ng recalled reporting that while Blord quoted his price at N400,000. VeryDarkMan stated that Nigerians could get it at a lesser price.

Reactions trail Blord's honorary doctorate degree

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as netizens shared diverse opinions about Blord’s honorary degree. Read them below:

Samkeyz Nwa Afikpo said:

"No be only 27 Lies."

Akpacha Egbe Salami Ejiga

"Where him go buy am? Nigerian education system is for the money bags!"

Olusegun Michael Mofobi commented:

"Doctorate degree no even get value again."

Epie Kevin

"This is an honorary award not a learned one. Just recognition for his support .Let’s be guided."

Bigsolo wrote:

"Is a lie he is 19 years old."

Gracious Grace commented:

"Blord's sense too much He bought noodles yet the noodles owner still dey crrrry upandan for Chinko."

New Benin Online Market said:

"Ratels ...go school No... Do business No...... Tell VDM to take you guys to China to Learn Tech and come and bomb*ard this country No.....We want bring BLord Down Yes ....We want become 4th arm of Government Yes, we wan clean gutter Yes ... Ozour.. una never study 1st, 2nd and 3rd finish oooo ..then change Curriculum now .....Congratulations to BLord."

Mercy reacted:

"He is wasting the title with what he did."

Man reacts to VeryDarkMan, Blord's exchange

Legit.ng previously reported that an online critic Oriretan Honour weighed in on the heated exchange between VeryDarkMan and Blord.

Oriretan Honour faulted VeryDarkMan and Blord, while also dragging China and the Nigerian government into the drama. He also criticised Blord for trying to extort Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng