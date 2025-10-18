A Nigerian man, Alex Onyia, has praised the excellent performance of a young student from Graceland International School

Alex Onyia disclosed the SAT score of the intelligent student and claimed that it was the highest score ever recorded by a Nigerian

Some social media users, aware of the student's brilliance, recounted the numerous other awards he had won

A Nigerian student from Graceland International School in Port-Harcourt has made history by achieving a perfect score in the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT).

The amazing feat was shared on X by Alex Onyia, who commended the student's outstanding achievement.

Young boy hits SAT score of 1600

In his X post, @winexviv praised the young scholar, Agbo Adoga, for his exceptional performance.

According to Onyia, Agbo's score of 1600 was reportedly the first in Nigeria, creating a huge mark in the country's academic history.

"I have a very good news for Nigeria. This boy Agbo Adoga from Graceland International School, Port-Harcourt just scored a perfect SAT score of 1600. He is the first ever in Nigeria to achieve this," he said.

Reactions trail boy's 1600 SAT score

Nigerians reacted to the post in the comments section.

Uncle T said:

"This boy has shown exceptional qualities. Congratulations to Agbo. He has won many awards inside and outside Nigeria. If he should write JAMB next year and beat the exceptional score, @JAMBHQ will find a way to frustrate him and deny him admission if he is not 16 years before Sept 30, 2026. This is the system we have cannot tell what exceptional brilliant students are. Graceland has remain outstanding in their pursue for excellence. DrTunjiAlausa kindly allow exceptional students that made all subjects based criteria in JAMB to go to the university and not just the 84 of the 176 mentioned by JAMB, that is unfair. The kids could have lied about what was asked them, but are now been punished for being sincere."

Black Kakashi said:

"Same boy won the National Mathematics Tournament organized by @maths4lifengo this year. He's very brilliant."

Damixi reacted:

"Same guy won 2023 COWBELLPEDIA for junior category."

Amy Maduka reacted:

"Congratulations smart boy! Glory be to Jesus! May God's blessings be upon him, his family, teachers, educare team & everyone who has helped shape him. I bless the name of God upon Agbo Adoga. May he continue to excel and grow in wisdom and knowledge, to the glory of God."

Endless said:

"10 yrs from now, this country's problems might force him into auditioning for BBN. And not because he lacks the capacity to soar intellectually."

Harrys added:

"Wow! That’s incredible, a perfect 1600 SAT from a Nigerian student! Proof that with the right support and dedication, our youths can compete globally. Big congrats to Agbo Adoga and Graceland International School!"

Brilliant boy breaks SAT record

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian student who took the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) came out with an impressive score of 1590 out of 1600.

Sochima David Chukwudi, who is a student of the Nigerian Tulip International College (NTIC), grabbed attention because of the performance.

