An emotional post shared by Uma Dwight, the son of the late Nigerian preacher, Uma Ukpai has gone viral

He shared the post via his Instagram story 11 days after the unfortunate demise of his beloved father who died at 80

Nigerians are still mourning the painful death of Uma Ukpai, whom many described as a 'general' and a true man of God

The family of the late Nigerian preacher, Uma Ukpai, has been paying tribute to his memory following his passing at the age of 80.

Uma Dwight, the preacher's son, shared an emotional post on social media, 11 days after his father's death.

Uma Dwight shares 'unseen' photo after dad's death

The post, shared via his Instagram story under the handle @umadwight, captured a throwback photo of his parents.

Apparently, the photo was dug from his late father's archive as it showed Uma Ukpai looking youthful and vibrant, standing alongside his wife.

The photograph was taken when the highly esteemed preacher was still alive and very active.

His demise left many heartbroken as tributes flooded in from Nigerians, who remembered him as a devoted man of God and a respected figure.

Many described him as a general and a true spiritual leader who lived an exemplary life indeed.

Reactions as netizens mourn Uma Ukpai

Nigerians are still been mourning the preacher's passing, with many still struggling to come to terms with the loss.

@FOREXCHIEFPRIEST said:

"E belike say na only me no go meet Gods servant for blessing chai."

@MarionMami said:

"Chai I was hoping to see him again one day, the last time I saw him was 2013 at st Michael church."

@angel kemi reacted:

"Ha! just hearing this rest in peace God's general, his family should pls accept my condolences."

@Iyebiye Special said:

"May his great soul rest in perfect peace in the bossom of our Lord Jesus Christ."

@homewakantinz reacted:

"E don reach where e don reach. Na only im and pepo wey dey dia no wetin dey Dia. May una rest."

@Ayodeji Philip commented:

"Glorious home great man of God, I ask for grace to deligently serve in truth."

@mama said:

"Keep resting big daddy, he has made his way right and has played his part and he has gone to be with our father. It's left for us who are still alive. God help us to run this race to the end."

@Queen said:

"Rest well daddy. You left me all alone in this world who did you leave under his or her care? Who is going to nurture me and train me with the word of Christ the way you did."

@perpetualijeoma94 reacted:

"Great man of God, rest well. generation yet born will hear of your Annointing. You are truly a man of God."

@Apostle UgoJehovah added:

"Icon in Christian faith bye bye see you in the glorious morning Sir."

@bnz_media added:

"Keep resting daddy you truly a blessing."

Man describes Uma Ukpai's personality

