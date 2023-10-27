A Nigerian student who took the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) came out with an impressive score of 1590 out of 1600

Sochima David Chukwudi, who is a student of the Nigerian Tulip International College (NTIC), grabbed attention because of the performance

David said adequate personal preparation, God and support from his teachers made him come tops in the SAT

A young boy from Nigeria has set a new record in the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) after scoring 1590 out of 1600.

The student, Sochima David Chukwudi, took part in the global examination and came out with flying colours, Daily Trust reported.

The young man scored 1590 out of 1600. Photo credit: Daily Trust.

SAT is an entrance examination used by colleges and universities to make admission decisions.

Reacting to his performance, David said:

“There were two major factors that played out in this outstanding score. Firstly it was the grace of GOD that saw me through and secondly was intensive reading, determination and hard work. It took me months of reading, studying, preparing and practicing for this exam. I also used a lot of websites materials to practice and understand what the SAT is all about. I can also say for sure that I had a lot of sleepless nights and I am grateful to GOD that those nights paid off."

Nigerian boy makes his school proud

On his part, Fevzullah Bilgin, managing director of NTIC, said the result was outstanding and that the school was proud.

His words:

“It is with immense pride and joy that I announce a monumental achievement within our institution. David Sachomi, a student from NTIC, under our dedicated guidance and nurturing, has achieved an extraordinary SAT score of 1590 out of 1600, marking an outstanding milestone for our school and solidifying its reputation for academic excellence."

“This remarkable feat not only distinguishes our school within Nigeria but also positions it on the global academic stage. A score of 1590 on the SAT is not only one of the best in the country but is a testament to the quality of education we provide and the exceptional talents we are privileged to cultivate."

Student's performance in WAEC and JAMB makes him popular

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian boy scored A1 in 9 WAEC subjects, and his story went viral.

The young boy was celebrated by many Nigerians, who called him a genius.

The student, named Isa, also did well in JAMB-UTME, where he scored 347.

