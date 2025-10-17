A young man has shared a post on the X app expressing his reservations about the late Nigerian preacher Uma Ukpai

In his post, he first acknowledged that he had a lot of respect for the late preacher, but then mentioned the aspect of him that he didn't align with

Massive reactions trailed his post on the X app as social media users reacted to his controversial opinion

A Nigerian man's post went viral on X after he opened up on his reservations about the late preacher, Uma Ukpai.

The young man stated that he never believed the late preacher's teachings, even though he had respect for him.

Nigerian man opines that Uma Ukpai's teachings are 'not real'.

Man shares reservations about Uma Ukpai

The post, which was shared on the X app via his official account @idwp01, garnered reactions from netizens.

In the post, he paid tribute to the late preacher, describing him as a 'great son' who would be missed.

He also expressed his admiration for the preacher, stating that he deserved respect regardless of his belief.

However, he noted that Uma Ukpai's teachings never aligned with him because he believed they were false and 'not real'.

In his words:

"Asaga Ohafia will miss you sir. I have a lot of respect for you, though I'm not a believer of your teachings because it's not real. I won't make futher comments on this, atleast not in this post, Uma Ukpai is a great son that will be missed, and no matter the belief he deserves some respect. Farewell sir."

Nigerian man publicly says he's not a believer of late Uma Ukpai's teachings. Photo credit: @UmaUkpai/X.

Reactions as man speaks about Uma Ukpai

His comments garnered reactions from Nigerians on the X app, with many weighing in on his opinion.

Onyedikachi Ndu said:

"I will like to know sir, why are you not a believer of his teachings?"

Danny said:

"Nwanim Kara obi. It's our journey fr."

Steve said:

"Chai! May his soul rest in peace. I went to one of Rev. Uma Ukpai’s crusades back then, held at All saints cathedral church open field Onitsha. That was my first time to see a lame man walk right before my two eyes. It was like a movie to me because I hear those miracles in the Bible but have never seen it happen to anyone in real life. It went ahead to reinforce my curiosity about “the place of faith and the supernatural in birthing the miraculous amongst mortals”. It made me believe that what we see in the scriptures were never a feeble story. It’s real for those who stepped into that realm of existence."

Gracefully added:

"May the body of Christ in Nigeria in particular be consoled. May the body of Christ worldwide in general be consoled. What a great departure of a General in the Lord's army."

Man describes Uma Ukpai's personality

